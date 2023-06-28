White Fox Boutique Is Being Dragged For Flexing How Many Plastic-Wrapped Orders It Ships A Day

Aussie online fashion retailer White Fox Boutique is copping a pasting online after its founder shared a video of what looked like close to a dozen piles of orders the company had in its warehouse — majority of which appeared to be wrapped in plastic.

Georgia Contos, the director and co-founder of White Fox Boutique, shared the video to her Instagram Story to show followers how many orders were packed and dispatched in just one day.

“What we are processing per day atm,” she captioned the video.

“We never normally visually see it as we have multiple pick ups per house. Crazy!!!”

Georgia Contos’ Instagram Story, reposted by Influencer Updates AU.

Contos’ video was re-posted by influencer watchdog IG account Influencer Updates AU, whose followers proceeded to drag White Fox Boutique and accused it of “destroying the environment”.

“All that plastic!!! Shame,” a shocked commenter said.

“Whitefox is fast fashion so I’m not surprised,” one person wrote.

“This video actually represents what our landfills look like,” another said.

“Killing our planet one tacky piece of clothing at a time,” a third commenter slammed.

Others shared their own similar concerns for the future of landfills and pollution.

Fast fashion is one of the fastest growing forms of waste in the world right now, so it’s no surprise that labels are facing harsher criticism for the thousands of orders they pack a day.

According to a report by the Australian Fashion Council, only 7,000 tonnes of clothing is recycled in Australia each year.

To put that into perspective, about 227,000 tonnes of clothing is sent to our landfills every year, and more than 100,000 tonnes that can’t be donated to charities gets shipped to other countries, where it gets dumped in their landfills.

So, not only do we contribute to our own waste crisis, we actively ship our dirty laundry to pollute other, less developed countries too.

Now’s a good time as any to start rethinking our purchases — do we really need more new clothes? Probably not, hey?

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Georgia Contos for comment.