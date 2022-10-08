Damn. Aussie icon The Daily Edited has entered into liquidation and I, along with surely a lot of you reading this, am emotional about it. So many of us own something by The Daily Edited or have gifted someone something by the monogram legends.

As reported by news.com.au, The Daily Edited decided on the direction (or lack thereof, I guess) on September 30 with Chifley Advisory handling the liquidation. The appointment was made less than a week ago but a spokesperson from Chifley Advisory said the company was sold prior to that.

“In our initial discussions with the director, we have been advised that the Company faced challenges due to the Covid pandemic and the competition,” the spokesperson told news.com.au.

“The Liquidator [Gavin Moss] will investigate into the above matters and submit a report to all the creditors of the Company and also to the ASIC, to provide an update on the outcome of his investigations.”

The news comes less than two years since The Daily Edited’s co-founder, Alyce Tran, left the business. Tran and Tania Liu created The Daily Edited over a decade ago.

Liu took legal action against Tran in 2019, accusing her of using the company’s money to pay for personal expenses and other business ventures. Tran denied this but sold her 50 per cent stake in the company in May, 2021 — ending the legal battle as a result.

The Daily Edited kicked off in 2011 as a lifestyle blog and fashion brand, but within three years The Daily Edited relaunched as an online store known for its leather goods. It was so bloody popular that Liu and Tran quit their daily lawyer jobs to focus solely on the business and keep up with growing demand.

The Daily Edited’s personalised leather accessories — including everything from bags to clutches, wallets, phone cases, key rings, travel tags and airpod cases — quickly became well known for its iconic trademark monogramming.

At one point The Daily Edited even had a store on New York City’s Bleecker Street, which is damn huge. Interestingly, its flagship in Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building opened in 2021.

You can still shop from The Daily Edited (for now) as companies can still trade after entering liquidation. But it’s the end of an era. If you need me I’ll be crying in iPhone case.