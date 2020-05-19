Another huge blow to the Aussie music fest scene as FOMO has reportedly gone into liquidation, The Music reveals.

The publication discovered the news via liquidation docs sent to creditors advising that the business was “resolved by special resolution on 15 May 2020”.

Liquidators Hall Chadwick revealed in a statement via The Music that they’ve been advised by directors that “creditors could amount to $4,848,396.”

Credit: Paigge Warton

“Going forward, the Liquidator will continue to conduct the liquidation including but not limited to liaising with the Company’s creditors, realising all assets and recoverable avenues of the company for the benefit of its creditors and investigating the Company’s affairs,” a Hall Chadwick spokesperson said.

“The Liquidator will provide a report to the company’s creditors within three months providing an update on her investigations, the likelihood of any dividend to creditors and any possible action that may be taken for the benefit of the company’s creditors.”

The fest first launched in Brissy back in 2016, before making its way to Sydney and Adelaide in 2017, as well as Melbourne in 2019.

It’s hosted the likes of Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Empire of the Sun and Peking Duk.