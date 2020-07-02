The sales are coming in thick and fast for fashion right now, but Russell Athletic fanging a strong 60% off almost everything on site has to be the most chaotic sale energy I’ve seen in months.

Chaotic, obviously, in a good way – for my wallet. The opportunity to buy a bunch of warm trackies for a fraction of their original price? Outstanding.

Often when brands do this 60% off business, it’s on the shit stuff – whatever didn’t sell enough or bad colourways. But the Russell Athletic sale is genuinely shit-hot. Look at some of the stuff you can buy:

USA Slim Trsckpant, $69.99 down to $27.99
USA Side Panel Leggings, $59.99 down to $23.99
USA Bomber Jacket, $129.99 down to $51.99
Tri Panel Hoodie, $79.99 down to $31.99
RA Trackside Tee, $29.99 down to $11.99
Teddy Hoodie, $59.99 down to $23.99
Mid Puffer Jacket, $119.99 down to 47.99

There’s heaps more on site, check it all out here.

