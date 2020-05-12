We’re truly seeing creativity flourish in the pandemic shutdown, and the latest trend that’s kicking off on TikTok is all about turning those 15c Coles bags into some real haute couture. It’s called upcycling, darling.

It hasn’t been going on super long but the first fashions of the pre-winter season are coming through, and it’s all red spots across the board. The new runway-to-everyday style trend has also attached itself to the audio of the viral “Three dollars at Coles” TikTok trend that’s been around a while, which is just genius marketing in place of having a full runway at Fashion Week if you ask me.

Turning out looks from a casual iso night out (to the backyard) to casual (online) office aesthetics, the new Coles Bag lookbook is officially kicked off for the A/W 2020 season. Check out these two choice sets below.

First, we have a gorgeous vest and pant combo from our TikTok designer. This Coles bag look is perfect for wearing in the transition between warmer summer weather and the cooler months. It’s form-fitting and flattering, and when teamed with a matching headband as our model here has done, the look is really complete.

If you’re after something a little more flowing and gentle, clap your eyes around the next look.

This TikTok Coles bag look utilises a nice strapless approach, really accentuating the shoulders. The bodice cinches in nicely – which we expect the Michelle Visage types will admire – before billowing out into a very gentle and fun skirt.

The use of ties at the waistline of the skirt really brings in some texture, and if you’re after a whole set, there’s a matching scrunchie and bag happening here, too.

This look can really go from a lunch date with your friends to the club with a simple red heel and a winged eyeliner.

Finally, we get a sneak peek into upcoming styles for the 20/21 summer season with this last look.

Here our forward-thinking TikTok designer has upcycled the Coles bag into a ready-to-wear resort-style look, complete with a halter-neck bikini top and a flattering sarong-inspired mini.

The halter is reminiscent of 00s Dolly Mag fashions, and considering we’re now entering the 20-year cycle of that era, it’s a swimwear trend that’s ripe for a return. Pair with kitten heel thongs and a Von Dutch trucker cap.