Folks, it’s finally happened. An absolute legend has gone and dressed up as Melbourne’s infamous Montague St Bridge at Oz Comic-Con and we couldn’t be happier with the finished product.
In a photo originally shared by @FakeYarraTrams on Twitter, the phantom bridge cosplayer is seen wearing a “low clearance 3.0m” on their head. Truly incredible scenes.
A shout out to this cosplayer at ComicCon, who we think wins for best in show. What do you think @MontagueStBridg? pic.twitter.com/4hXgreaxkb— Fake Yarra Trams (@fakeyarratrams) June 11, 2022
Someone in the comments section was kind enough to tag the Montague Street Bridge cosplayer who goes by the Instagram handle of @shiitakecosplay.
Regular readers of PEDESTRIAN.TV would know that we’ve been covering the chaos of the Montague Street Bridge for yonks.
Most recently in May, the very hungry caterpillar that is the Montague Street Bridge somehow gobbled up a cement mixer.
It truly has zero chill.
I bet you didn't realise there are *4* certainties in life— Montague St Bridge (@MontagueStBridg) April 22, 2021
✅ Death
✅ Taxes
✅ S. Morrison monstrously screwing everything up
✅ Jerks in large vehicles trying to fit under me
Thanks for the happy snap 📸 @YoAdrian101! pic.twitter.com/2mxV78Khz3
Here’s to many more years of poor urban planning wrecking havoc in Melbourne!
