I’m just going to come right out and say it: I would rather shit in my hands and clap than EVER see low-rise pants make a comeback.

Beloved fashion label I AM GIA has started teasing their latest collection, and to my distress, they’ve got a pair of low-rise pants. Usually, this wouldn’t grind my gears too much, but I AM GIA is *that* brand that makes everything so effortlessly cool that I can basically guarantee we’ll all be rocking this trend by February.

As much as we all collectively agree that this trend should never make a comeback, I think we all know that as soon as the influencers and unattainably attractive celebrities jump on this bandwagon it’ll be back with a vengeance.

Now, as somebody who is quite literally wearing a pair of diamante-encrusted Juicy Couture trackies right now, I am usually all for the early 00s revivals. Honestly, if I could dress like Paris Hilton circa 2003 every day of the week, I would.

But the one trend I simply cannot support is low-rise pants. I hate it.

I’m not here to body shame anyone, but low-rise pants are just one of those styles that only look good on 1% of the population, and I simply will not stand for this becoming trendy again.

My pants, skirts, jeans and shorts have all remained a comfortable 1-3″ above my belly button for the last decade, and if I’m quite honest with you, you’ll have to kill me before you ever see them dropping again.

As a society, we have progressed past the need for low rise pants, and I am asking you all to join me in boycotting this trend before it grows legs and starts bullying us like it did in the early 00s.

We simply do not need low rise pants.

I know, I know, it’ll be damn hard to resist temptation once your Instagram feed is filled with pants that look like they’re straight out of Paris Hilton’s The Simple Life wardrobe. But we simply must stick together on this one to fight the common enemy: low-rise pants

You and me both, Bernie.