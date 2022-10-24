PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Bras N Things to help you find the perfect bra.

There’s truly nothing worse than walking around all day wearing an uncomfortable bra. Even the thought of some pesky underwire constantly poking a rib sends shivers down my spine. I know for a fact that all other bra-wearers would agree with me on this.

Despite this being true, I also know heaps of folks aren’t wearing the right bra size or bra type for their body shape — which, you know, creates said discomfort. Honestly, I’ve been wearing a bra for like 15 years, and I have plenty of bras in my rotation that are probably the wrong size or just entirely wrong for my body.

So, we spoke to Jessica Lauppe-Guy, Bras N Things’ Head of Product, about how to suss out the best bra for your boob shape so you can look and feel your best all day.

PEDESTRIAN.TV: What are the different boob shapes, and what bra works best for each?

Jessica: All bodies are different, so the shapes are endless! However, there are seven shapes we refer to help us develop fits for all body types — teardrop, round, relaxed, full, asymmetrical, wide set, and athletic. For example, I’d recommend a balconette bra for a teardrop shape, as this would lift and hold a larger bust at the base. Similarly, I would recommend a full-coverage bra or a balconette shape for a relaxed shape.

Those with wide-set boobs would do well in a plunge bra which naturally pushes the bust together, and most bra types would suit a round shape.

How can you tell if you’re wearing the wrong bra for your boob shape?

There are plenty of telltale signs that a bra may be ill-fitting — gaping in the top cup, spilling at the underarm, centre front sitting away on the body or feeling uncomfortable. If you are not getting the desired shape and look you are after, it’s best to go to a professional fitting. The fitters at Bras N Things are experts in helping all people find the right shape for their bodies.

What should you do if your boob shape changes over the month according to your menstrual cycle?

This happens for most women, and there may be times when you need a more flexible, stretchy fit to mould with you and offer comfort. A style that works for this is our Body Bliss range which has a super comfortable and stretch foam that can flex with you as you need, particularly in the contour and full cup style.

What would you recommend someone with two entirely different-sized boobs wear?

We will fit for the larger breast to ensure it’s the right size (and that it’s comfortable), and then look at fillet options for the other cup.

Do you have any pieces of advice to share regarding bra shopping in general?

Trust the experts and get a fitting! If your bra doesn’t feel super comfortable and gives you the shape you are after, it’s the wrong size or shape for you. We know they can be vulnerable and feel awkward, but the team are here to make this easier for you and provide a world-class fitting experience to help you feel amazing. Trust us; it’s life-changing.