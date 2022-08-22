We’ve Rounded Up 8 God-Tier Masks To Slather On If Your Hair Has Been Ravaged By Winter

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We like to think of hair masks as little (apologetic) love letters to our hair. Our way of making it up to our strands for all the damage caused by colouring (thank you, post-breakup bleach), heating and styling it on the reg.

Along with a good shampoo and conditioner, a hard-working hair mask that’s formulated with nourishing ingredients is one of the best ways to mitigate damage and revive your hair.

That said, not all hair masks are created equal. Depending on your hair type (and the damage), you will need to find a mask formulated to rehydrate, repair, and protect your hair.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up our top pick of hair masks available here in Aus to make your shopping journey a little easier. Now, all you have to do is smash that add-to-cart button.

The Best Hair Masks for Every Hair Type

K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask $94.50

Why we love it: Lazy girls rejoice, the K18 hair mask is about to be your new favourite beauty product. Unlike your regular hair treatments, this little baby has been formulated to work without being rinsed out. Made with a patented bioactive peptide treatment, it strengthens and improves hair elasticity while reversing damage caused by colouring, heat and styling. Now, the only downside to the K18 hair mask is the price point — it retails for around the $94.50 mark at most places. However, after a few uses, you’ll likely be hooked once you feel how much healthier your hair is.

Shop the K18 hair mask here.

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating & Defining Hair Mask $59

Why we love it: If you’re looking for a way to revive your curls without leaving them stringy and frizzed out, you’ll wanna lather your locks in the Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating & Defining Hair Mask. Formulated with 97% naturally derived ingredients like acid-rich avocado, castor, chia, and flaxseed oils, as well as amino acids and tomato fruit ferment, it helps to seal the hair cuticle and establish curl pattern and definition. As someone with 3A curls, I can confirm that this hair mask leaves my curls feeling fuller, healthier and bouncier than before.

Shop Briogeo here.

Best for Fine Hair: Ouai Fine To Medium Hair Treatment Masque

Ouai Fine To Medium Hair Treatment Masque, $58

Why we love it: Created by the hair queen herself, Jen Atkin, the Ouai treatment masque has earned its spot on your bathroom shelf. Formulated for fine to medium strands, it works hard to rehydrate, fight frizz, and repair damage for healthier hair. It also smells so damn delicious! It’s a lush rose fragrance with hints of bergamot, lychee, cedar wood and musk. Yum!

Shop Ouai here.

Best For Damaged Hair: Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask, $54

Why we love it: Dry, brittle, coarse hair is simply crying out for Olaplex’s No. 8. Dubbed “the mask does it all”: Olaplex works hard to hydrate, strengthen, and restore your hair’s natural body and shine. Unlike its famous sibling, Olaplex No. 3 treatment, the No. 8 was designed to be used on clean, damp hair in place of your conditioner. After shampooing your hair, ring out as much water as you can before working a few pumps through your ends. Leave the mask for 10-minutes before rinsing.

Shop Olaplex here.

Best for Coloured Hair: Shu Uemura Colour Lustre Masque

Shu Uemura Colour Lustre Masque, $68

Why we love it: If you’re looking to maintain a fresh colour for longer and boost your hair’s natural shine, try Shu Uemura’s Colour Lustre Masque. Formulated with musk rose oil and goji berry extract, it works to protect hair against oxidation and colour fade while also deeply hydrating and nourishing the hair fibre.

Shop Shu Uemura here.

Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Hair Mask For Dry & Damaged Hair, $13.69

Why we love it: As far as wallet-friendly options go, the Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter treatment is a great option. Renowned for how it helps to repair and strengthen dehydrated hair, this treatment is formulated with rich, hair-loving ingredients like coconut and macadamia oils and shea butter. The best part is that it can be used as a deep conditioner after shampooing or as a leave-in treatment.

Shop Maui Moisture here.

Best Splurge: Oribe Deep Treatment Masque

Oribe Deep Treatment Masque, $92

Why we love it: Packed with natural oils and butters, this deeply conditioning masque will help to restore your hair’s elasticity and strength. It works by sealing the hair cuticle to help repair damage from the root, while the hydrating ingredients lock in moisture, soften strands, and fight frizz. Consistent use also helps protect the hair against oxidative stress, photoaging and natural keratin deterioration.

Shop Oribe here.

Best Viral Hair Mask: Coco & Eve Sweet Repair Repairing & Restoring Hair Mask

Coco & Eve Sweet Repair Repairing & Restoring Hair Mask, $51.90

After this baby went viral on TikTok, with 132.6 million views and counting, The Sweet Repair & Restoring Hair Mask from Coco & Eve should definitely be on your radar. The formula is packed with active ingredients that work to rehydrate thirsty hair instantly. Loaded with hair-loving ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid and a vegan keratin complex, this mask does everything from restoring damaged hair to boosting moisture and enhancing shine.

Shop Coco & Eve here.