14 Baby Tees For Summer If This Heat Wave’s Already Got You Sweating Like A Demon

NGL, the minute Hailey Bieber’s Nepo Baby Tee broke the Internet, we knew the ’90s/y2k trend was circling right back around for summer. If you’re yet to see the trend, a baby tee is simply a fitted, cropped t-shirt. They’re cute, and comfortable and pair well with high-waisted just about anything.
Given their rise in popularity (and this wild heat wave), a whole bunch of brands like With Jean, Wrangler, Chouchou intimates, Cotton On and more are selling their own version of the ’90s staple.
Ahead, we’ve found 13 baby tees worth adding to your wardrobe for summer.
Aussie brand With Jean makes a range of really sweet vintage baby tees. Each tee is classic in shape, slightly cropped and fitted in style.
Chouchou Every Day Baby Tee, $65.95
We’re OBSESSED with Chouchou Intimates’ limited edition Everyday Baby Tees. They’re the perfect blend of comfortable, cute and affordable.
Ofc, Levi’s has jumped on the baby tee bandwagon. This sleek but simple design pairs well with denim, and has a classic Levi’s logo embroidered on it.
Wrangler Baby Rib Recycled Cotton Tee, $59.95
The baby tee is the ultimate ’90s style. Pair it with some low-rise jeans or a low-rise maxi skirt for a real throwback look.
Billabong Violet Delight Drop T-Shirt, $59.99
Of course, Billabong would make a baby tee fitting for ’90s kids. It’s colourful, and cute and the graphic print screams pair me with denim cut-offs.
Cotton On Barbie Fitted Longline Tee, $29.99
If you’re all about the Barbie-core trend that’s popped up ever since we all saw those iconic pictures of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling filming the hit film, this tee is the perfect addition to your collection.
Ksubi Refract Sott Ss Baby Tee Euphoria, $119.95
How cute is this all-over blurred graffiti print? It also features the classic ringer neck and sleeve binds for that final nostalgic touch.
Cotton On Crop Fit Rolling Stones Tee, $29.99
For all our band tee lovers, this baby tee is a ’90s take on a class piece of merch. Pair it with some ripped denim or a leather mini.
Thrills Riding in Paradise Y2K Ringer Tee, $59.99
Another ringer tee, only this time it’s from one of our favourite Aussie brands, Thrills.
If you really wanna lean into the whole retro vibe, try a striped baby tee. This one from Rolla’s would look sick with some vintage denim or cord shorts.
As someone who already owns a few Ghanda baby tees, I can confirm they’re a good-quality affordable option.
Guess Originals Vintage Baby Tee, $69.95
For all my vintage vibe wranglers, Guess’ Original Vintage Baby Tee is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. It’s also got a fun ‘Hot Wheels’ print wrapped across the front for that extra touch of nostalgia.
Dazie Not Your Baby, Baby Tee, $39.99
Who doesn’t love a pink baby tee? Especially, when it’s this cute and affordable.
Kmart Short Sleeve Mesh T-Shirt, $10
You could take the trend a little further into the future and opt for this Y2K-inspired mesh baby tee. Plus, it’s only $10. Bargain!
Keen to shop more of the Y2K trend? Kmart just dropped an entire range here.
Image credit: Cotton On / Wrangler