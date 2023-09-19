14 Baby Tees For Summer If This Heat Wave’s Already Got You Sweating Like A Demon

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

NGL, the minute Hailey Bieber’s Nepo Baby Tee broke the Internet, we knew the ’90s/y2k trend was circling right back around for summer. If you’re yet to see the trend, a baby tee is simply a fitted, cropped t-shirt. They’re cute, and comfortable and pair well with high-waisted just about anything.

Getty Images

Given their rise in popularity (and this wild heat wave), a whole bunch of brands like With Jean, Wrangler, Chouchou intimates, Cotton On and more are selling their own version of the ’90s staple.

Ahead, we’ve found 13 baby tees worth adding to your wardrobe for summer.

With Jean Too Good Tee, $89 Aussie brand With Jean makes a range of really sweet vintage baby tees. Each tee is classic in shape, slightly cropped and fitted in style. Shop With Jean

Chouchou Every Day Baby Tee, $65.95 We’re OBSESSED with Chouchou Intimates’ limited edition Everyday Baby Tees. They’re the perfect blend of comfortable, cute and affordable. Shop Chouchou

Levi’s Plus Baby Tee, $57 Ofc, Levi’s has jumped on the baby tee bandwagon. This sleek but simple design pairs well with denim, and has a classic Levi’s logo embroidered on it. Shop Levi’s

Wrangler Baby Rib Recycled Cotton Tee, $59.95 The baby tee is the ultimate ’90s style. Pair it with some low-rise jeans or a low-rise maxi skirt for a real throwback look. Shop Wrangler

Billabong Violet Delight Drop T-Shirt, $59.99 Of course, Billabong would make a baby tee fitting for ’90s kids. It’s colourful, and cute and the graphic print screams pair me with denim cut-offs. Shop Billabong

Cotton On Barbie Fitted Longline Tee, $29.99 If you’re all about the Barbie-core trend that’s popped up ever since we all saw those iconic pictures of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling filming the hit film, this tee is the perfect addition to your collection. Shop Cotton On

Ksubi Refract Sott Ss Baby Tee Euphoria, $119.95 How cute is this all-over blurred graffiti print? It also features the classic ringer neck and sleeve binds for that final nostalgic touch. Shop Ksubi

Cotton On Crop Fit Rolling Stones Tee, $29.99 For all our band tee lovers, this baby tee is a ’90s take on a class piece of merch. Pair it with some ripped denim or a leather mini. Shop Cotton On

Thrills Riding in Paradise Y2K Ringer Tee, $59.99 Another ringer tee, only this time it’s from one of our favourite Aussie brands, Thrills. Shop Thrills

Rolla’s Baby Rib Tee, $79.95 If you really wanna lean into the whole retro vibe, try a striped baby tee. This one from Rolla’s would look sick with some vintage denim or cord shorts. Shop Rolla’s

Ghanda Crazy Crop Tee, $34.95 As someone who already owns a few Ghanda baby tees, I can confirm they’re a good-quality affordable option. Shop Ghanda

Guess Originals Vintage Baby Tee, $69.95 For all my vintage vibe wranglers, Guess’ Original Vintage Baby Tee is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. It’s also got a fun ‘Hot Wheels’ print wrapped across the front for that extra touch of nostalgia. Shop Guess Originals

Kmart Short Sleeve Mesh T-Shirt, $10 You could take the trend a little further into the future and opt for this Y2K-inspired mesh baby tee. Plus, it’s only $10. Bargain! Shop Kmart

Image credit: Cotton On / Wrangler