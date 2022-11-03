This Ethical Aussie Eyewear Brand Has Just Dropped A New Collab & Someone Hold My Fkn Purse

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to add a fresh new set of shades to your summer rotation come beach szn, we’ve got some neato news for you, besties — The Local Supply (a Sydney-based sustainable and BIPOC-owned eyewear brand) has just dropped a new collection of their ethical sunnies and hats made in collaboration with Aussie model, Lara Worthington.

READ MORE Adairs Is Slinging An Epic 40% Off Sitewide RN If Ya Wanna Stuff Yr Chrissy Stockings Early

After her first collection with the Australian sunglasses brand completely sold the fuck out, this new, highly-anticipated range of prods offers a similar vibe to the last, drawing inspiration from style muses and all-round icons Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Zoë Kravitz.

This includes understated classics like this LWO4 pair as well as some funky (but still just as chic) options like this burgundy LWO1 pair as shown below.

Local Supply LARA X LS – LW01, $225

Local Supply LARA X LS – LW04, $225

To make the deal sweeter, you’ll be happy to know each pair of sunnies features 100% UV protection, premium stainless steel frames (so they don’t fall apart the moment they fall off your head), and blue light blockers to reduce eye strain when staring at your phone — how’s that for a solid 3-in-1?

For all my plant-based kings ‘n queens out there, the glasses are also 100% recyclable and made from plant-based resin.

I think this calls for a beach jaunt, stat.

Alternatively, if you’ve got enough sunnies to last a lifetime but still want to support your local — the collection features some pretty gnarly hats, too. They’re pretty versatile in that they go with everything, including the kitchen sink. They come in some pretty sick colourways as well.

To give you some environmental peace of mind, you’ll find they’re made from 55% hemp and 45% organic cotton, too.

Local Supply Logo Cap, $80