The Socceroos, absolute kings that they are, have shocked everyone and officially progressed to the round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup. If you’re from Sydney and were super jealous of the celebratory scenes in Melbourne’s Federation Square after their win, don’t worry: a bunch of capital cities will now be providing a public place for fans to watch the Australia v Argentina match.

The round of 16 (AKA the knockout stage), which the Socceroos made it to after defeating Denmark 1-0 in the early morning of December 1, is usually reserved for the pros of world football. Think Brazil, Spain and France. So this upcoming match is a HUGE deal for the team and for Aussies across the nation.

It’s only the second time ever that the team has secured its place in the knockout phase and the first time the Socceroos have taken out two games in the World Cup group stage ever. You bloody beauts!

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch their next game, Australia vs Argentina, and when.

When is Socceroos vs Argentina knock out game?

The Australia vs Argentina World Cup game will kick off at 6:00 am AEDT on Sunday, December 4, 2022. This translates to 3:00 am Western Australia time, 5:30 am South Australia time, 4:30 am Northern Territory time and 5:00 am Queensland time.

Where can I watch the Socceroos vs Argentina match live?

The game will be available to watch online live and for free at SBS, but if you want to get in on the fun with other fans and feel the epic highs and lows of World Cup football, then you can head to the public venues below.

And at Fed Square: pic.twitter.com/neOHhh6UDW — Roman Mackinnon (@RomanMackinnon6) November 30, 2022

Sydney’s public screenings for Australia vs Argentina

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced Tumbalong Park at Darling Harbour will be the venue for Socceroos’ Australia v Argentina game. The site will open at 5.30am and will be free to enter. However, it will be alcohol free.

Public transport is going to be be free Sydney-wide from 4am to 12pm on Sunday to help fans get to live sites to watch the game.

Inner West Council will also put up a big screen for the match at Enmore Park this Sunday. For fans in the south-west, another screening will be held in Earlwood’s Beaman Park.

Melbourne’s public screenings for Australia vs Argentina

Fans have been flocking to Melbourne’s Federation Square over the past week to watch World Cup matches, and it will screen the Socceroo’s latest game yet again on Sunday!

Premier Daniel Andrews also hinted there may be more or bigger public venues also screening the game, but no details have been confirmed.

Honestly, the fact that Melbourne was the only capital city screening all the Socceroos games for live public events is so disappointing but it’s great that they’ve set an example the rest of the cities are following!

Thanks to all the fans who braved the cold (and early morning!) to support the @Socceroos at Fed Square.



We’re so thankful to have such an iconic space for all Victorians to come together ⚽️💛💚#GiveIt100 #Socceroos #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0ilD16sqLH — Fed Square (@FedSquare) November 30, 2022

Brisbane’s public screenings for Australia vs Argentina

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner confirmed on Friday that the match against Argentina will be screened live in King George Square and Queen Street Mall.

I can confirm our historic match against Argentina will be screened live this Sunday morning in King George Square & Queen Street Mall.



City Hall will also be lit green and gold this weekend to celebrate the @Socceroos incredible @FIFAWorldCup campaign.



Will you be there!? — Adrian Schrinner (@bne_lordmayor) December 1, 2022

Adelaide’s public screenings for Australia vs Argentina

Adelaide Oval’s Telstra Plaza will host a live site for the Australia vs Argentina match. It’ll be a family friendly event, and will kick off 5.30am SA time.

BREAKING NEWS



The SA Government together with the @TheAdelaideOval will establish a Live site at Telstra Plaza for the @Socceroos vs Argentina Round 16 match on Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/mecWh0he10 — Peter Malinauskas (@PMalinauskasMP) November 30, 2022

Canberra’s public screenings for Australia vs Argentina

The three people still living in Canberra haven’t been forgotten about and will also be able to watch the Socceroos game live at Civic Square. The match is set to be broadcast on a big screen outside the Canberra Theatre Centre.

Venues will also be given the opportunity to apply to extend their trading hours so they can serve customers during the wee hours of Sunday morning.

.@Socceroos LIVE SITES | WE GO AGAIN!



Tag your mates and spread the word.



Feel free to add any additional sites in the comments! ⬇️#Socceroos #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/UYLDG4tYNN — Australian Active Support (@AustActive) December 2, 2022

That’s all for public screenings at the moment, though if your city wasn’t named here, check out this list of pub venues in every capital city that are screening Australia vs Argentina.

We’ll keep this list updated as more venues pop up, but for now, get hyped!