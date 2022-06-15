Father of my children and multi-talented Aussie icon Tony Armstrong will be returning to his sporting roots and hitting up footy once more.

Tony announced that he’ll be returning to AFL for the first time in three years. I have no idea what any of those letters stand for, but if this means we get to see our king on the field in short shorts again, I cannot complain.

He’ll be playing for a local Victorian football club, the Barwon Heads Seagulls.

For those who don’t know, Tony used to be a bit of an AFL legend, playing for the Sydney Swans, Collingwood Magpies and Adelaide Crows during his professional career.

He departed from the game in 2019 when he committed to his media career, which is where has since become an Aussie household name.

In an interview with The Geelong Advertiser, Tony said one of the main reasons he’s returning to footy was for the chance to play alongside his former Collingwood teammate Nathan Brown.

“Just the opportunity to get to play with him again and … starting a bit further back down the ground, that obviously sets me up perfectly to be able to hit up the big fella,” he said.

“Why wouldn’t you want to. He’s very dominant, I think he kicked seven on the weekend, he’s a gun.

“If I can chuck a couple down his throat, that’ll make my day.”

Something about that last sentence did something to me, but maybe that’s because I am very gay. It’s Pride Month, leave me alone.

“I’m just looking forward to having a bit of a kick and having a bit of fun,” he continued.

“I haven’t played footy in the best part of three years I don’t reckon, I’m genuinely like a little kid, I’m so excited for it.”

Damn this whole story has warmed my heart. We bloody love to see it.

READ MORE Shut Up And Watch Tony Armstrong Lose His Shit After The Socceroos Qualified For The World Cup

Tony recently made headlines after his wild reaction to the Socceroos beating Peru, moving them through to the World Cup.

Honestly more reporters need to have this joyous energy behind them. Maybe then I’d actually watch sports coverage.

BREAKING: @Socceroos are through to the World Cup 🟡🟢🟡🟢 @Tonaaayy_ was in the thick of it at Melbourne’s Fed Square when Australia defeated Peru in a penalty shoot-out!



#AUSvPER pic.twitter.com/YVTkspVIe3 — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) June 13, 2022

Keen to see Tony kicking a footy with his mates and having a blast, as Mother Nature intended.