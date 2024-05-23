Aussie TikToker Shares Wild Reply From NRL Star’s Girlfriend After Exposing His Cheating Ass

An Aussie TikToker has declared she was “gobsmacked” after receiving a strange response from a NRL player’s girlfriend after sleeping with him.

The influencer Erika (@airrwreckkahh), who has over 120K followers on TikTok, admitted once she realised he wasn’t single, her stomach sank and she was close to tears. She told her scandalous story on social media, saying she didn’t know footy players had a reputation for being cheaters.

She explained her story by saying it started when she bumped into some NRL players while working out at the gym, but she didn’t know they were big sports stars.

The fitness influencer met the footy players at the gym. (Image: Instagram @airrwreckkahh)

After the influencer gave them some tips about what to do in Brisbane, one of the players asked Erika for her Instagram account. She eagerly agreed, because she thought he was hot.

“I told [my friends] about this little run-in I just had at the gym and they were all fangirling because they knew these players, but I didn’t,” she recalled.

She scrolled through the Instagram account of the player she thought was the hottest, and noted that he didn’t have any photos of himself with another woman on his feed.

“I just assumed he was single, which apparently you can’t do these days. I messaged him and said, ‘Good luck with your game’. Then we were back and forth messaging about where we were both going for the night, and then my group eventually went to Mr Mista, where he was,” she said.

After the TikToker went to the NRL player’s place for the night, she didn’t think anything of her one-night stand. It wasn’t until her Instagram feed started becoming filled with footy content that she went into a deep dive into the NRL player’s profile.

“I was in his tagged photos and I saw a photo of him and a girl at this footy awards night. I clicked onto her profile and literally my stomach fucking sunk. Every second photo was a photo with him… and there’s photos of them from 2021, assuming they were together from that moment,” she recalled.

“My stomach was churning, I actually felt like I was gonna throw up, I was on the verge of tears, I was getting like hot flushes, and I was like, no fucking way.”

The NRL player’s girlfriend’s cooked response

The influencer immediately messaged the NRL player asking if he was still with his girlfriend, and after 40 minutes of waiting for a reply, she decided to message his girlfriend instead.

The glam Brisbane local was horrified by the whole situation. (Image: Instagram @airrwreckkahh)

After telling the NRL player’s girlfriend what happened, her response shocked Erika.

“She was like, ‘Oh, thanks for letting me know’. Like, that was the entire response. And I was like, what the fuck? I was just gobsmacked because I was expecting questions and so much conversation,” Erika said.

She continued: “It was just nothing. I just felt like I was so worried about it for nothing… I just could not believe it.”

After the whole saga, the NRL quietly removed Erika from his followers and never replied to her.

“Like I said, this probably is not new news. It probably happens every game … anyway, the moral of this story is to never trust a footy boy, or a boy in general,” she declared.

Amen to that.