Peep This Bonkers Story Of A Podcaster Fighting An NRL Star To ‘Win Back’ His Influencer Ex

Gather round, folks. Let me tell you the story of the NRL player, the podcaster and the biggest Aussie influencer.

So what happened was, Grouse and a few Reds podcast host Jordan Simi recently announced he’d be competing in a boxing match in an attempt to “win back” his ex-girlfriend.

His poor ex-girlfriend is none other than Aussie influencer and the founder of One Mile The Label Sammy Robinson.

The couple began dating last year and called it quits two months ago. Why the bloke thought competing in a boxing match would win her back, I will never know. The absolute sexism of it all.

“I’ve actually invited her to the fight, she is the love of my life,” Simi told The Daily Telegraph earlier this week.

“I was saying to [promoters] George and Matt Rose, ‘I’m fighting for love here’.

“That’s why I’m doing this. I thought I need a fight so I can win and then look down the lens and say, ‘Hey, I love you, take me back’ … The main thing for me is, I love this girl.

“I’m a bit of a romantic like that. I thought, ‘What is a big stage close by that I can tell the world I love her?’

“And this boxing thing jumped in my lap and I’m like, ‘This is it’ … Hopefully I’ll get the win.”

Sammy and Jordan, back when they were a thing. (Credit: Instagram)

The whole thing was so cooked, it even wound up in The New York Post.

Fast forward to last night and Simi fought NRL star Justin Hodges in a boxing ring.

Robinson announced to her 662K followers that she was present at the boxing match, so it would appear that her ex’s ploy unfortunately worked.

The influencer shared a pic of her ex in the ring and wrote “Go boy” along with a heart emoji.

Given that they went from being splitsville to all of a sudden Sammy promoting his boxing match on her Instagram Story, folks reckon it’s hella suss.

I mean, Robinson even blocked Simi on Instagram post-breakup and removed all photos of him from her feed. So this is quite the 180!

The Outspoken Podcast shared the above screenshot in their Facebook Group and wrote: “Anyone else think the whole thing has been a publicity stunt?”

“Nah I think they have ups and downs like every other relationship but most don’t show it on social media,” one follower wrote.

“I just fail to see how it’s not,” wrote another.

READ MORE A TikToker Reckons She's Got Proof That The Vid Of A QLD Influencer Getting Busted Is Fake

Who won the fight, you ask? Obviously the NRL star!

And did Jordan achieve his goal of winning Sammy back? Fucked if I know.