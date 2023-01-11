CONTENT WARNING: This article mentions depression and social anxiety.

In a bit of “naaawwww ” news to brighten your day, tennis ace Naomi Osaka has announced her pregnancy via a very sweet Instagram post.

It came days after the current world number 47 officially withdrew from next week’s Australian Open, after some speculation about whether she’d play or not.

Well it seems Naomi Osaka had good reason not to play (and also to remain somewhat ~mysterious~ about her decision).

On Thursday the former world number one posted on IG that she had a “little life update”, along with a frankly adorable pic of an ultrasound. I’ll say it: squeeee!

While the baby’s father wasn’t named in the post, Naomi Osaka has been dating rapper Cordae (real name Cordae Amari Dunston) since 2019. Here they are slaying the Met Gala in 2021:

The 25-year-year-old also posted a little Notes app update along with the piccie, and said:

The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that its the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moment for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone “that’s my mom”, haha. 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys at the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely. Sidenote: I don’t think there’s a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you’ll find your way eventually.

Naomi Osaka hasn’t played a competitive match since September 2022, and has taken several breaks from tennis to prioritise her mental health over the years. After pulling out of the 2021 French Open, Osaka revealed she had been battling depression and social anxiety since 2018.

The two-time Australian Open winner (in 2019 and 2021) has been outspoken about putting mental health first and will no doubt be an incredible role model to her own kiddo.

The happy news comes after Aussie legend Ash Barty announced her pregnancy five days ago after retiring from tennis with the world number one ranking last year.

We’re seeing future Barty Jr/Osaka Jr doubles partners, just saying!