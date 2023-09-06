GOOD: Spanish Soccer Coach Jorge Vilda Has Been Sacked & Replaced W/ First-Ever Female Coach

In more “YEAH THE GIRLS” news pooling from the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Spain women’s soccer team has appointed its first-ever female head coach after her predecessor Jorge Vilda was sacked the same day.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced on Tuesday night that Vilda (who’s been in the top gig since 2015) would be replaced by his deputy, Montse Tomé.

Tomé has been Vilda’s assistant coach since 2018, with the RFEF expressing that she’s “established herself as a key player in the national team’s growth”. And it clearly shows, given the Spanish team’s victory at the 2023 Women’s World Cup Final.

Her debut as official head coach is set for the team’s September 22 match against Sweden. Oléééé, olé, olé, oléééééé!

The coaching staff getting a zhuzh comes 10 days after FIFA suspended Spain’s federation president, Luis Rubiales, for laying an unsolicited kiss on star player Jenni Hermoso while she was receiving her victory medal.

A new advisory board, that was formed after Rubiales’ suspension (too little, too late IMO), spearheaded the termination of Vilda’s coaching contract. A statement from the federation gave no reason behind the 42-year-old’s axing, however.

“The coach has been key to the remarkable growth of women’s football and leaves Spain as world champions and second in the FIFA rankings,” the statement read, noting that Vilda leaves behind an “extraordinary sporting legacy”.

Still, his on-field achievements seem pitches apart from his off-field controversies.

Since 2022, Vilda has come under fire after 15 players staged a mutiny and called for his resignation, citing inadequate coaching methods and inappropriate conduct.

Vilda is also considered to be a close ally of Rubiales, even amid his gross fuckery, and what’s that saying? Birds of a feather…