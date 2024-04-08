Peep The Cringe Moment NRLW Gun Millie Boyle Rejected An NRL Player On-Air: ‘Put A Shirt On’

NRL punters have said they’ve copped “second-hand embarrassment” after NRLW’s Millie Boyle rejected Newcastle Knights player Bradman Best when he attempted to hug her following a post-victory interview.

The hard-to-watch moment happened on Friday night when the NRLW gun was commentating for Nine. You see, Boyle was heading into the Knight’s dressing room for voxxies following their Round Five victory against the St. George Illawarra Dragons.

The first Knights player to catch the Boyle’s eye was Bradman Best, who was just chilling in the middle of the dressing room in a towel. The pair greeted each other with a friendly hug and a peck on the cheek before jumping right into the interview.

The post-match voxxie kicked off with Boyle asking the Knights player about his performance on the field and what it was like sliding into signage.

“Brady, you didn’t get a try tonight but you did dive straight into the board at the end how was that?” the NRLW gun asked.

“Disappointed I didn’t score but it was good comedy for the fans and that,” Best replied.

They both went on to discuss the rainy weather and how it was a unique playing experience for Best. I mean, the bloke slid all the way into those fancy advertisements without a try.

When Boyle ended the interview, it seemed that Boyle leaned in for a cheeky hug. However, he was immediately shut down by the NRLW star who told him to “go on and put on a shirt on.”

“Go on and put a shirt on, and um, we’ll go and chat to someone else, congrats on the win,” Boyle said as she awkwardly gave him a friendly tap on the shoulder after she rejected his hug.

Peep the full interview below to experience the awkward moment!

What also makes this interaction a painful watch is the fact that Boyle recently got married to Best’s teammate, Adam Elliot.

In response to Best and Boyle’s interview, punters revealed that they copped “second-hand embarrassment” from the Knights player’s antics.

“Bruh, I got [second-hand] embarrassment for my guy Bradman Best, dude went for the hug at the end LMAO,” one person commented.

“Cringe,” a second person added.

“[The man] got bounced,” wrote a third.

A lot of things about NRL make me cringe — mostly the Parramatta Eels and their performance right now 🙁 — but this takes the cake!

BRB as I try to uncurl my toes after watching that interaction for the 50th time.

