Toot Yr Vuvuzela ‘Cos A Bunch Of Tillies Players Have Been Nominated For The Best FIFA Awards

Time to blast Nikki Webster‘s “Strawberry Kisses” and pound that Tillie‘s alarm ‘cos a bunch of our fave soccer girlies have been shortlisted for a bunch of categories in The Best FIFA Football Awards.

After inspiring the nation at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Matildas’ legacy in the sporting world continues to be recognised via a bunch of awards, and it’s truly what this amazing team deserves.

On Thursday, FIFA dropped its nomination list for the prestigious annual “The Best” Football Awards, featuring a bunch of familiar names.

For those — like me — who are just getting started on their knowledge of football, the players, the comps and the awards, “The Best” FIFA Football awards are an opportunity to “honour the most outstanding members of the world’s most popular sport”.

“They not only represent the game’s highest honour for coaches and footballers, but are a celebration in which football fans are recognised — and play a vital and active part,” the official FIFA website reads.

Mackenzie ‘Macca’ Arnold — who deserves the whole world for her spectacular performance during the nailbiting France vs. Australia match — has been rightfully shortlisted for the Best Woman’s Goalkeeper Award.

Other nominees for the Best Woman’s Goal Keeper Award include:

Ann-Katrin Berger

Catalina Coll

Mary Earps

Christiane Endler

Zecira Musovic

Sandra Panos Garcia-Villamil

Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord, are all shortlisted for the Best Women’s Player award. Matildas? More like Slay-tildas, amirite? (I’m sorry).

And if ya wanted to suss out the competition, here are the other players who have been nominated for this award:

Aitana Bonmati

Linda Caicedo

Rachel Daly

Kadidiatou Diani

Alex Greenwood

Jennifer ‘Jenni’ Hermoso

Lindsey Horan

Amanda Ilestedt

Lauren James

Mapi Leon

Hinata Miyazawa

Salma Paralluelo

Keira Walsh

Alongside our amazing Matildas players, Tony Gustavsson nabbed a spot in the nominations list for Best FIFA Women’s Coach Award and Ange Postecoglou is running for the Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award.

Voting for The Best FIFA Football Awards is now open if you’re gunning for a specific player to score in one of these categories.

The exciting news follows the major announcement where it was revealed that Hayley Raso and Sam are shortlisted for the highly coveted Ballon d’Or award.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is over, but nothing is stopping the incredible impact these girls have made on the beautiful world game.

The Tillies will be back in Australia for their Olympic Qualifying matches against Iran, Chinese Taipei and the Philippines — which will be a really hard game on my heart as a Filipina Australian. RIP.

Beyond that, you can catch each Tillie’s player in their clubs, which you can track via our comprehensive Matildas guide.

Image source: Getty Images / Jose Breton, DeFodi Images & Chris Hyde – FIFA