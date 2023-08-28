Daddy, Sorry, Daniel Ricciardo Shared An Update To Fans After Surgery Following F1 Crash

Relax your shoulders and let out a deep, calming breath because Australia’s Formula 1 golden child Daniel Ricciardo is A-OK after his crash at the Dutch Grand Prix track and his subsequent surgery.



In case you missed it, Ricciardo had a bit of an oopsie on Friday as he zoomed around the track during his second practice session in preparation for the Dutch Grand Prix.

The AlphaTauri driver, who has a smile so joyous it should be used as a case study for dentists who specialise in veneers, crashed while turning around the third bend on the track. It must have been a doozy of a turn because he wasn’t the only driver to crash on that bend.

Hey, can I sign your cast? (Image Source: Getty Images / Dean Mouhtaropoulos)

Just moments earlier in the practice session, fellow Aussie driver Oscar Piastri smashed into the same damn wall. Thankfully, the McLaren driver wasn’t injured, but Ricciardo broke his wrist in the crash. He was flown to Barcelona for surgery, and he was replaced in the Grand Prix by junior driver Liam Lawson who made his F1 debut.



In an Instagram post on Sunday night, my husband Ricciardo posted an update to his 8.5 million followers.



“Hey everyone. Had surgery this morning, got my first bit of metal work so that’s pretty cool. Big thanks to everyone who reached out and kept my spirits up. This ain’t a setback, just all part of the comeback 😊,” he wrote.



What a brave, positive, and dreamy king!!!!!



The eight-time Grand Prix winner is hoping to be back in the game in no time.



Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner, otherwise known as Mr. Geri Halliwell, has hinted that he hopes Ricciardo will be back at the wheel for the Singapore Grand Prix in mid-September as comeback. It’s pretty optimistic, considering this type of injury usually takes about 12 weeks of recovery time but Horner feels pretty good about it.



“Any normal human being will probably be about 10 to 12 weeks, but we know that these guys aren’t normal,” he told Sky F1.



“So then it’ll all be about the recovery process. How long that will take, you know, is it going to be three weeks? Is it a month? Is it six weeks? Nobody really knows.”



READ MORE Police Are Investigating F1 Star Max Verstappen In The Wake Of A Viral Video Posted By His Mate

Personally, I’m just stoked that our sweet zoom-zoom king is in high spirits and keen to do what he’s gotta do to get back in the driver’s seat.



And, just in case Daniel Ricciardo is reading this, I’m happy to volunteer as tribute to be your own private nurse. I have no qualifications but I’m half Italian and can make a mean lasagna. My nonna always said it was a healing food. Will also provide kisses and sexual favours.



Okay, let me know, thanks.

