Essendon player Conor McKenna has tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first case to hit the league since the outbreak began earlier this year.
In a press conference on Saturday afternoon, AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan announced that the AFL will postpone tomorrow’s game.
The news comes just days after McKenna returned to Australia from his home country of Ireland in preparation for Sunday’s match at the MCG.
According to The Age, Conor McKenna tested positive to the virus despite being asymptomatic. He was tested two times upon his return to Australia after a 14 day quarantine.
During today’s press conference, the AFL CEO asserted that despite returning from overseas earlier this month, it appears that McKenna contracted the virus here in Australia, testing negative five times prior to his positive result.
McLachlan confirmed that all Essendon players and staff have been tested, with only McKenna returning a positive test.
McKenna was set to play in Essendon’s 22-man team against Melbourne on Sunday at the MCG.
Although tomorrow’s Essendon v Melbourne match has been postponed, McLachlan confirmed that all other games will proceed as normal.
