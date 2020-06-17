This year has definitely been a challenge of a season for the AFL, with a whopping 12 weeks between rounds one and two and the whole season being put on ice while the COVID-19 pandemic rolled on. In a new docu-series to be aired on Amazon Prime, the lives of six key figures from the men’s league will be explored as they navigate the asterisk of a year that is 2020.

It might not yet have a name, but the upcoming Aussie original series will dive into how the global pandemic and the forced shutdown changed and challenged the lives of players, coaches, and club committee members, ranging from Carlton’s Eddie Betts to West Coast’s Nic Naitanui to Richmond’s club president, Peggy O’Neal.

The new AFL series with Amazon Prime will give a behind the scenes look as the players and clubs make the hard switch from preparing for the season to suddenly working and training from home and in socially-distant situations, to eventually moving back to training and playing as a group as restrictions eased.

READ MORE A Three-Story Mural Of AFL Great Adam Goodes Is Being Painted In Sydney Right Bloody Now

Fingers crossed it shows Eddie practising his pocket work on a quiet, misty morning at a Prinny Park oval that’s slowly getting overgrown. It’s truly one of the only things I wish to see.

“Amazon Prime Video’s ability to tell stories and take fans behind the curtain is unprecedented in global sport and the AFL is proud to partner with Prime Video to showcase our game to the world,” said Darren Birch, AFL General Manager of Growth, Digital and Audience.

“We are facing unprecedented times in the history of our league, and to be able to document how it unfolds through the lens of some of our competition’s most influential and important figures will be something we look forward to bringing to life.”

READ MORE Essendon Footy Club Issues Apology To Carlton Legend Eddie Betts After Racist Abuse From A Fan

Alongside Eddie, Nic and Peggy, the new docu-series will focus in on Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew, GWS captain Stephen Coniglio, and Adelaide captain Rory Sloane.

If Stuart could please elaborate to me just how the fuck the Suns flattened West Coast in round two this year, that would be great because good LORD that was a shellacking.

The new AFL docu-series is set to not only air on Amazon Prime in Australia, but will also hit screens across the world, taking the game to 200 countries and a bunch of places that most definitely don’t watch the footy on the reg and very probably are deeply confused by the game.

So if anything, this is a nice and gentle way for people outside of Australia to learn a bit more about AFL without trying to decipher a streamed game with no context, or trying to listen to a radio call of a game (which I can barely keep up with at the best of times.)

We’ll keep ya updated when we know more about this absolute barrel of a docu-series. You beauty.