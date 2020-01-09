PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Tennis Australia to get you to the Australian Open.

The Australian Open is without a doubt my favourite time of year. Taking place annually during peak summer, it reminds me of balmy nights, on leather recliners with the fam, doors open, competing with the cicadas for television volume. One might argue that revelling in Roger Federer‘s brilliance does not require sound, but Jim Courier‘s soothing commentating voice is one that needs to be heard.

But enough about me and the biggest affinity I’ve had for a voice since Richard Mercer‘s Love Song Dedications. The good news for you, is that we’ve got 10 x double ground passes for the Australian Open in 2020. All you’ve got to do is tell us in 25 words or less below, who in the music lineup you’d want to verse the most and why.

The passes we’re giving away are for January 28 and 30, where you’ll be able to catch Broods and Matt Corby on the AO Live Stage respectively, but you can catch the full artist lineup here.

Add to that The Garden Square where you can join others kicking back on lounge chairs and watching the matches on the big screen – it’s also close to the Aperol bar, which is ace. The Grand Slam Oval is also worth a visit, with food trucks, bars, match screenings and all-round vibes.

Honestly, you could go to the Australian Open, not even watch a match and no one would be mad. Good luck!

If you’re keen on buying tix, head here.