There are many things I like about summer. I like complaining about the heat, I like not being judged for eating ice cream twice daily and I like the Australian Open.
It’s not that I’m a diehard, courtside tennis fan. Sure, I know my Federers from my Nadals, but the thing that really gets me excited for the Aussie Open is the music lineup. And 2020 on the AO live stage is looking pretty bloody ace (geddit).
It’s basically a two-week music festival. Except the tickets will only cost you from as little as $54 with an Australian Open Ground Pass or stadium ticket, and you won’t have to worry about finding your half-pitched tent at 3am. Bueno, really.
The lineup this year is actually super diverse, with a mix of international acts (hello, Billy Idol!) and local artists (how ya goin’ Matt Corby) spanning rock, indie-pop, EDM, hip hop and dance.
If you’re into UK producer Example, then good news because he’s over and doing a set. As is indie-pop gang Bastille and New Zealand’s Broods. If you like your folk-pop served with a side of opera then Kate Miller-Heidke is here to please; Hot Dub Time Machine is on board to do another decade by decade countdown; and bona fide heartbreaker Ziggy Alberts is closing.
Kicking off on Jan 15 and playing through to Feb 2, if you’re keen for a gig or two here’s when to get down:
Sunday 19 January – AO Girls Day Out
Jessica Mauboy with special guests: Montaigne, Lily Papas
Monday 20 January
Cub Sport with special guest: Hatchie
Tuesday 21 January
To be announced 3 January
Wednesday 22 January
Lime Cordiale with special guest: Ruby Fields
Thursday 23 January
The Veronicas with specials guests: Japanese Wallpaper, Kian
Friday 24 January
Grinspoon with special guests: Eskimo Joe
Saturday 25 January – 18+ only
Hot Dub Time Machine with special guest: Example (UK)
Sunday 26 January
To be announced 3 January
Monday 27 January
Kate Miller-Heidke with special guests: Seeker Lover Keeper
Tuesday 28 January
Broods (NZ) with special guest: George Alice
Wednesday 29 January
Billy Idol (UK) with special guests: The Delta Riggs
Thursday 30 January
Matt Corby with special guest: Charlie Collins
Friday 31 January
Hayden James with special guests: Running Touch
Saturday 1 February
Bastille (UK) with special guest: Max Frost (USA)
Sunday 2 February
Ziggy Alberts with special guest: Fergus James
Wanna hit up a gig? Australian Open tickets including ground passes, which allow access to Melbourne Arena, are on sale via ticketmaster or visit ausopen.com for more info.Image: The Veronicas