There are many things I like about summer. I like complaining about the heat, I like not being judged for eating ice cream twice daily and I like the Australian Open.

It’s not that I’m a diehard, courtside tennis fan. Sure, I know my Federers from my Nadals, but the thing that really gets me excited for the Aussie Open is the music lineup. And 2020 on the AO live stage is looking pretty bloody ace (geddit).

It’s basically a two-week music festival. Except the tickets will only cost you from as little as $54 with an Australian Open Ground Pass or stadium ticket, and you won’t have to worry about finding your half-pitched tent at 3am. Bueno, really.

The lineup this year is actually super diverse, with a mix of international acts (hello, Billy Idol!) and local artists (how ya goin’ Matt Corby) spanning rock, indie-pop, EDM, hip hop and dance.

If you’re into UK producer Example, then good news because he’s over and doing a set. As is indie-pop gang Bastille and New Zealand’s Broods. If you like your folk-pop served with a side of opera then Kate Miller-Heidke is here to please; Hot Dub Time Machine is on board to do another decade by decade countdown; and bona fide heartbreaker Ziggy Alberts is closing.

Kicking off on Jan 15 and playing through to Feb 2, if you’re keen for a gig or two here’s when to get down:

Sunday 19 January – AO Girls Day Out

Jessica Mauboy with special guests: Montaigne, Lily Papas

Monday 20 January

Cub Sport with special guest: Hatchie

Tuesday 21 January

To be announced 3 January

Wednesday 22 January

Lime Cordiale with special guest: Ruby Fields

Thursday 23 January

The Veronicas with specials guests: Japanese Wallpaper, Kian

Friday 24 January

Grinspoon with special guests: Eskimo Joe

Saturday 25 January – 18+ only

Hot Dub Time Machine with special guest: Example (UK)

Sunday 26 January

To be announced 3 January

Monday 27 January

Kate Miller-Heidke with special guests: Seeker Lover Keeper

Tuesday 28 January

Broods (NZ) with special guest: George Alice

Wednesday 29 January

Billy Idol (UK) with special guests: The Delta Riggs

Thursday 30 January

Matt Corby with special guest: Charlie Collins

Friday 31 January

Hayden James with special guests: Running Touch

Saturday 1 February

Bastille (UK) with special guest: Max Frost (USA)

Sunday 2 February

Ziggy Alberts with special guest: Fergus James

Wanna hit up a gig? Australian Open tickets including ground passes, which allow access to Melbourne Arena, are on sale via ticketmaster or visit ausopen.com for more info.