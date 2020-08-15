If you’re looking for the paper-thin silver lining to the otherwise grey cloud that is 2020, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed that we’ll still get our beloved Grand Final Eve public holiday, even if the AFL Grand Final isn’t here in Melbourne. HOOOORAAAAY.

Andrews was quizzed on the topic in Saturday’s press conference, but was quick to confirm that yes, we will get our day off.

“I reckon Victorians may well have earned that,” he said. “This has been a really difficult year and what October looks like none of us can say, but I am pretty certain that if we don’t see this through then it will be worse in October.”

Although it hasn’t been officially ruled out just yet, the chance of the AFL Grand Final actually taking place at the MCG is slim-to-none at this stage. But thankfully, Dan Andrews isn’t about to strip us off the pre-game public holiday, regardless of where the game is actually played.

“It is a special day and we should try as best we can in this year of challenges to make it the most special day possible,” Andrews told reporters on Saturday.

If it’s not played in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth are all viable options, with Queensland currently being the favourite to host the iconic event.

The news comes after Andrews told reporters on Friday that the state is doing everything possible to host the game in Melbourne, but given the state of the coronavirus pandemic, that isn’t looking likely.

“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that it does but it is a long way off.”

A final decision on when and where the game will be played is expected to be made by the end of August.

2020 could be the first year in AFL/VFL history that the final will not be played in Melbourne.