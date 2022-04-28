There is no one-size-fits-all for ARC clients as they work across lifestyle, fashion and beauty. They’ve handled international fashion shows for G-Star RAW, created campaigns that challenge period norms like Bonds Bloody Comfy Period Undies, launched Ella Bache’s editorial platform to celebrate Bold Women and collaborated on a trial burying shredded cotton textile waste with Sheridan & Cotton Australia to test whether shredded cotton products could offer a scalable solution to textile waste with Coreo. ARC is growing and they are looking for a full-time Account Publicist to join their fashion lifestyle team working with some incredible brands across fashion, lifestyle, social media, and more! This role is the foundation of the support infrastructure at ARC, and organisational systems to keep accounts running smoothly. As an Account Publicist, you will contribute to and impact media relations efforts, actively providing ideas and action items and serving as one of the lead pitching participants on the team. To be a star in this role you’ll have at least 1-2 years of post-grad experience within the public relations space. If you’re Sydney based and have a strong passion for following trends, culture and media and are obsessed with pop culture and entertainment news this could be your next role! Apply now!

Foundation Theatres is an Australian family-owned theatre owner and operator. Their venues are two of Sydney’s premier theatres: The Capitol Theatre and Sydney Lyric. Across their venues they present large scale theatrical shows to over 30,000 patrons per week. Whilst the shows that they present offer unforgettable theatrical experiences, it is their incredible team that ensures that every part of the customer experience is magical. Foundation Theatres are looking for passionate and energetic Bar Attendants to add to their already wonderful food & beverage team based in Sydney. Working closely with a small, dedicated group, they are looking for all-rounders who love hospitality service, learning new skills and working in a fast paced and exciting environment. Applicants should be hard working, have a love for customer service and a genuine interest in the theatre. Beyond that, you will be taught everything you need to know! Your role will include elements such as pouring and serving drinks, selling products in the auditorium, preparing basic food options, moving stock, running functions and always being a friendly face available to ensure our patrons have an exceptional theatre experience.There is a limited bar menu and service is short, sharp and fast! You will be trained on the job and tailor your role to your strengths. If this sounds like you, Apply now!

No Fuss Event Hire is recognized as a market leader in temporary infrastructure such as portable flooring and ground access products, marquees, furnishings and grand stands. With being on of the largest stockist’s of temporary flooring and ground access products in Australasia, there has been long term contractual arrangements and relationship established with an extensive list of high profile events such as the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix and the Australian Open. An opportunity now exists within the No fuss Event Hire team based in Melbourne for an experienced truck driver in the role of Truck Driver/ Event Laborer. Your tasks will include: driving trucks / vehicles to and from event sites, loading / unloading of trucks and installation and dismantling of marquees onsite. It is a requirement that you have MR (or above) truck license for this position. If you’re able to think on the job, represent the No Fuss Event Hire brand with respect and have a sense of pride within the workplace then this is the role for you! Apply now!

Pedestrian Group (Winner – Publishing Company of the Year, Mumbrella Publish Awards 2021) is on the lookout for a gun Afternoon/Nights Writer to join the PEDESTRIAN.TV Sydney or Melbourne team and give us a hand creating that spicy content you know and love. Firstly and perhaps most importantly, the right candidate will be a night owl who comes alive in the PM, specifically between the hours of 2.30-11. Are you a vampire? Fine with us! This person will be a news and pop culture obsessive; a true all-rounder who can sniff out stories and write confidently about a range of topics, including politics, internet culture, reality TV, social issues, music and more. If you’re the kind of person everyone wants on their pub trivia team because of your well-rounded brain, then we need you.You will also understand and be able to execute the PEDESTRIAN.TV tone, have a ripping sense of humour, be able to work independently, and be ready to hit the ground running in our fast-paced yet supportive and collaborative newsroom. If you think you’re “the one” Apply now!

Beysis is a disruptor in the FMCG space. They sell personalised products that focus on lifestyle, sustainability and giving back to causes they feel strongly about. The Beysis target market is females between the ages of 18 to 34. With offices based in Surry Hills, they are a small team growing at a fast pace. They are focussed on building the brand, while having a lot of fun in the process. Beysis believes in celebrating the wins, providing a motivating environment and supporting their staff professionally and personally. Due to current growth within the business they are looking for a fast and efficient multitasker to join their team as an Ecommerce and Customer Service Administrator. You will be responsible for fulfilling ecommerce orders, managing inventory and responding to customer enquiries.The role will be offered on a part-time basis and is perfect for a student looking to work while studying, as the roster will be flexible and can be set to accommodate other commitments. The ideal candidate will have experience in retail and understands the importance of offering a high standard of customer service. You will have attention to detail, while knowing how to work autonomously and at pace. Experience in e-commerce is not mandatory, but it will definitely be a bonus. If you’re excited about this new challenge you must Apply now!