White Key Marketing is a young and dynamic Sydney based digital marketing agency that specialises in creating engaging content, strategic social media campaigns, branding projects and other digital marketing services such as websites and paid ads. With a reputable portfolio of clients both small and large, they stand out in the industry because of our professional, passionate and vibrant team. White Key Marketing is looking for a motivated and enthusiastic Social Media Coordinator to join their fast-growing team. In this role you will plan and execute a results-driven social media strategy along with developing and implementing targeted communications for digital marketing solutions. To be successful in this role you will have a passion for digital marketing and proficiency with major social media platforms and social media management tools. If you’re excited to work with a fast-growing team of over 30 awesome individuals in an even faster growing industry while managing a range of exciting clients from a range of industries this could be your next role! Apply now!

ARC is a Sydney based creative communications agency creating relevant, meaningful and impactful content campaigns. With an interdisciplinary approach, ARC shapes stories that create culture, spark conversations and highlight brand relevance. ARC is looking for an Account Manager to lead a dynamic team of publicists with clients in the beauty, fashion & lifestyle space. You will be the strategic lead on PR strategy, brand messaging content production, you will oversee the day-to-day workflow and team development and be responsible for managing client budgets, managing profitability. To smash this role you will have at least 2 years of PR experience in a comparable position in the media relations & PR industry and have established relationships with fashion & lifestyle media. Sound awesome? Apply now!

From the 49 acres of grapevines ripening under the fiery sun to the thermal pools soon underway near the flowing brook; Krinklewood marches to the natural rhythm of the cosmos. Their secluded, French-inspired biodynamic winery and cellar door sits among tranquil countryside, cradled by the spectacular Brokenback Range and Wollombi Brook in NSW. Krinklewood seeks a results-orientated Digital Marketing Specialist with a keen interest in art, sustainability, events, music, and of course, wine! This is a newly created position that will become an integral role of the business to see them go from strength to strength and you will have vast creative control with minimal red tape! You will be responsible for managing all media content across their socials, EDMs, Shopify (new site launching in a few weeks) & PR as well as managing the social media campaigns and schedules. To nail this role you will have Minimum 1-years comprehensive digital marketing experience ideally in music & entertainment, fashion, festivals, travel, and/or PR. If you want to work for a small but supportive team with a BIG personality this is the role for you! Apply now!