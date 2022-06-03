White Key Marketing is a young and dynamic Sydney based digital marketing agency that specialises in creating engaging content, strategic social media campaigns, branding projects and other digital marketing services such as websites and paid ads. With a reputable portfolio of clients both small and large, they stand out in the industry because of their professional, passionate and vibrant team. They are looking for a motivated and enthusiastic Social Media Coordinator to join their fast-growing team. You will be responsible for planning and executing a results-driven social media strategy. You will also develop and implement targeted communications for digital marketing solutions along with developing, maintaining and managing relations with clients on a daily basis and facilitating regular strategy meetings. To succeed in this role you will have a passion for digital marketing and proficiency with major social media platforms and social media management tools. You will have proven ability in managing client relationships and the ability to understand historical, current, and future trends in the digital content and social media space. If you’re up for this awesome opportunity Apply now!

Platinum Media & Communications, based in Sydney, is seeking an experienced Digital Marketing & Social Media Executive who can create, manage, and optimise both social media and digital marketing activities for a range of clients across a variety of categories including Beauty, Health and medical, Fashion and Lifestyle industries. This role will require you to implement the social and digital marketing strategy and be responsible for the consistency of brand message and image across all communication platforms in line with the overarching brand strategy. Reporting directly to the agency owner you will be joining a small but strategic team with a real focus on on-the-job training and upskilling as well as an internal-agency briefing and communication skills. If you are looking to further develop your social media and digital marketing skills and progress within a full-service marketing agency long-term this could be the role for you! Apply Now!

The Photo Studio is an industry leader in innovative magazine style fashion portraits & modelling portfolios, with over 50 staff across their already established warehouse studios in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. They are a studio that is fast-paced, energetic and passionate about what they do.The Photo Studio is looking for an Intern Photographer Assistants to be a part of their team. This will be a great position for anyone who is passionate about fashion/portrait photography and wants to get hands-on studio experience working in a dynamic, fun-filled environment. In this role you will get to learn from industry leaders with years of experience, attend workshops of: Basic Lighting, Creative Lighting, Posing + Direction and get to use the studio towards the end of your internship, to build and work on your own portfolio. If you’re excited for this opportunity Apply now!

King Kong is a Melbourne based full-service digital marketing agency that is growing FAST! For the last three years, they’ve been ranked as the fastest-growing digital agency and the 17th fastest growing company in the country by The Australian Financial Review. They’re a world-class herd of digital strategists, direct response marketers, designers, growth hackers and developers, banded together to help their customers reach their growth goals. Due to this incredible growth there is an opportunity for a full-time Digital Marketing Strategist. You will be working directly with a portfolio of clients managing the communication and identifying improvements of their SEO and pay-per-click campaigns (Google AdWords, Facebook Ads & YouTube Ads). Their team of specialists will build and manage the clients campaigns, allowing you to focus on diving deeper into each account to strategise how King Kong can achieve even more ROI for the client. With their team of specialists at your disposal, they’re looking for an analytical mind that is results driven and dedicated to seeing their clients dominate their market. To smash this role you’ll have 1-2 years of agency experience in a similar role – not a must, however you will need to have well rounded knowledge and passion of digital marketing, including SEO, PPC (Google AdWords, Facebook), Conversion Rate Optimisation and Growth Hacking. A hunger for learning and enhancing your existing skills is also a must. Sound awesome to you? Apply now!

Dinosaur Designs is one of Australia’s leading design and manufacturing brands and they are looking for a Production Supervisor to manage and make their assembled jewellery in the Sydney studio. Working alongside the Production Manager and other Production Supervisors, the ideal candidate is someone who is ready to take on more responsibility in terms of developing their teams and maintaining a high production output. The Finishing Supervisor will have a 2IC as a direct report, to assist them with daily tasks, fix problems that arise and work together cohesively to create an efficient, clean, organised workshop and seamless flow of product in and out of it. The production work for this role will consist of assembling resin and metal necklaces, pendants, keyrings, earrings and salt/pepper grinders. Experience with jewellery manufacturing is essential. Managing and fixing the repairs that come in from their stores will also be part of this role. If you have experience assembling/making jewellery and are ready to take on the challenge of being responsible for an entire department including staff, products and machines, then this is the role for you! Apply now!

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. IAS are looking for an experienced and highly motivated Customer Success Manager to join their team in Sydney. The Customer Success Manager will partner with Sales and Technical Account Management to successfully onboard, retain, grow and engage at a high level with priority client accounts. The primary focus of this role is to shorten time to value realisation, cement strong relationships with key senior level stakeholders, and ultimately achieve renewals for their most valued accounts. The Customer Success Manager will build comprehensive knowledge of the verification and analytics space within the advertising industry and use this knowledge to support and advise clients’ digital media strategies. This role will suit an experienced Customer Success Manager who is passionate about making an impact, driving ROI for their clients, and forging strong high-level relationships with agencies and marketers directly. Sound like you, Apply now!