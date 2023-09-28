Aussie Reddit Is At Odds Over Whether Men Should Pay On The First Date & I Cannot Look Away

Aussie Reddit is getting fired the fk up over a general inquiry into modern dating etiquette and it’s a truly scintillating read. Sometimes I feel like I spend too much time on the internet and then I discover bonkers stuff like this and it’s JUUUUUST enough for me not to change my screen-time-heavy ways.

On Tuesday, Redditor @johnny-outcast submitted the following paragraphs-long query to the r/australia subreddit:

“So, gotta ask because I’ve been out of the dating game a while, and I’m honestly a bit puzzled,” he began.

“Seems like all the women I’m matching with these days (in Melbourne) on dating apps expect me to pay for the full dates, dinner, entertainment, etc.

“I’m puzzled because all the women I know in my life are telling me they used to offer to split the cost, at least.”

Johnny went on to clarify that he was in his 30s. He had also been dating people around his age range who all had jobs.

Responses to the post were vast and varied.

The reply with the higher number of upvotes contended that “for an Australian-born woman not to even offer to pay half is not the norm”.

Now, clearly there’s a confusing litany of double negatives in that sentence but I THINK what it’s trying to say is gals (born in Australia) usually offer to split the bill.

Perhaps it’s different across cultures?

This opinion was seconded by a response from another bloke in his 30s who copped the most reply upvotes.

After wading through a few more of the comments, the general consensus seemed to be (mostly from men) that a 50/50 split is the way to go.

One user even wrote, “Dude, you are being taken for a ride, don’t fall for it. Any hint that she wants a meal ticket, just get up and leave”. Wow, that escalated quickly!!!

A few miscellaneous responses that added a bit of flair to the chat.

Could the below words be the truest ever spoken or simply just the musings of someone wronged by a lady with expensive taste?

We might never know.

It could, however, go in the opposite direction where it’s actually the bloke who’s looking to cop more than a fair share of grub.

“He was so obsessed with everything being even that he would only make his half of the bed” will haunt me forever.

What an experience that was — A real peek into the psyche of the everyday Aussie dater.

In saying that, I still don’t feel like we’ve reached a conclusive answer but the journey was fun nonetheless.

One thing’s for sure, Reddit’s been pumping out the goods recently.

Just this week, there was fab discussion about how much cash Redditors have diverted from Coles and Woolworths since their recent price hikes and where folks are shopping to optimise their dollars.

Stay savvy out there!