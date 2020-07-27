In some glorious international news, Canadian health experts have endorsed the use of glory holes when engaging in a good root amid the pandemic.

Vancouver’s BC Centre for Disease Control released a new report last week, recommending a number of safe-sex procedures to abide by in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission. One of them being the good ol’ glory hole.

Mid-way through the report, the officials outlined a number of steps to ensure maximum protection during sex.

And, at first glance, the helpful stipulations all seemed pretty normal… Asking partners if they’ve been feeling unwell, washing before and after sex, limiting saliva exchange, glory h… Wait…

…Let’s zoom in a little, shall we?

Yes, glory holes were used an example when suggesting barriers to “allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact.”

I never thought I’d see the day where glory holes would be suggested by health officials. But 2020 be like that.

Canadians are permitted to bang if they’re feeling well and aren’t showing any COVID-19-related symptoms. As stated in the report, “people can, will and should continue to have sex during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Judging from Twitter, Canadians are rather proud of their government for making such a lovely recommendation.

My favourite part of Canada's Covid response is our government officially recommends using glory holes for sex ???? pic.twitter.com/XsyJJgxhFS — Kierenshep???? (@KierenShep) July 20, 2020

Which leads me to my next pertinent question: who’s going to ask ScoMo about glory holes in his next press conference? Andrew, maybe? Katherine, this could be your question.