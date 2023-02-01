At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Maaaates, if you’re an avid reader of PTV, you know we froth a good sex toy — dildos, vibrators, cock-rings, butt plugs, we love ’em all. But you know know what we love more than a vibrator? A FREE vibrator! And luckily for us, right now, we know how to get our hands on some freebies. Australian sexual wellness brand LBDO is giving away 200 of its cult-favourite Essensual Vibes to celebrate the launch of its online Festival of Pleasure.

What is the Festival of Pleasure, we hear you ask? Well, LBDO is encouraging everyone to dedicate time to self-love and make pleasure a priority, whatever that means for you. So the pleasure gods (LBDO) are hosting a bunch of exciting partnerships, including giveaways and gifts with purchases, with some of Australia’s favourite brands, including Go-To Skincare, Boody, ettitude, Modibodi, Nutra Organics, Who is Elijah, Palm Swimwear, 35mm Co. and more.

LBDO will also be creating a content series on pleasure to encourage you to explore and expand your horizons.

Anywho, moving onto the good stuff, the free vibrators. All you have to do to go into the entry to win a free Essensual Vibe is to tell LBDO in 25 words or less what pleasure means to you, and viola, you’re in the running.

LBDO Essensual Vibe, $149.94

The Essensual Vibe is an external vibrator that offers both targeted and broad stimulation. Perfect for partnered or solo play, it’s water-proof, silky soft, whisper quiet, and has six different vibration settings to choose from — low, medium, high, pulse, wave and tease.

LBDO recommends you avoid using silicone lubes with this little baddie.

During the Pleasure Festival, you can also get your hands on LBDO’s limited edition lube that was made in collaboration with Sydney-based gin company Archie Rose to welcome, honour and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community during this year’s Sydney World Pride and Mardi Gras.

The Archie Rose x LBDO Essensual Lube ($29.95) is a natural water-based lubricant made with certified organic hydrating aloe vera and native Australian ingredients, including Kakadu plum and quandong extract.

Keen to win a free vibrator? You can enter here.