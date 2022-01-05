In news to warm your cold, broken heart, dogs have once again proved they’re more than worthy of the title “man’s best friend” after one pupperino helped save the life of a Croatian hiker by snuggling with him for 13 hours.

Hiker Grga Brkic fell and injured his leg while he was hiking in Croatia’s (very cold) Velebit mountain range. Luckily, his eight month old Alaskan Malamute puppy North stayed with him and kept him warm while other hikers tried to get him help from mountain rescue.

According to a Facebook post by the mountain rescue, they found Brkic and discovered that North had lain on top of him for 13 hours.

Josip Brozičević, head of the local town’s mountain rescue, said that North’s cuddles helped stop Brkic from getting severe hypothermia.

This obv shows the profound bond between dog and man, and also makes me wonder whether my dog would stay with me if there were no treats in my hiking backpack.

“Friendship and love between man and dog know no boundaries. A series of unfortunate circumstances [but] they climbed together down the slope yesterday afternoon,” said the FB post.

“Together in happy and difficult moments, that’s life. North [was] without injuries, but his friend, a young mountaineer, was not so lucky. He curled up with him and warmed him with his body.

“From this example we can all learn about caring for each other.”

Someone pass me the tissues, or maybe a small fluffy dog to wipe away my tears with.

Brkic was apparently found nearly 1,800 metres above sea level and was ultimately rescued by a team of nearly 30 people.

Speaking to a Croatian newspaper, Brkic said “this little dog is real miracle” and oh God, I’m crying again.

And for anyone concerned: North is in tip-top shape after the ordeal, while Grga is will also be fine according to a FB comment on the mountain rescue’s post.

So good news all around, and surely a lifetime of treats and pats for a truly good boy.