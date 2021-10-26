In the biggest “ugh, same babe” of the century, a missing hiker in the US was unable to be contacted by rescue teams because they simply weren’t answering their phone. Why? Because they didn’t recognise the phone number that was incessantly calling them.

The hiker had lost the trail on Mount Elbert – one of Colorado’s highest peaks – and when they hadn’t returned from their trek on the mountain some 11 hours later, a full rescue mission was launched to try and find them overnight. After giving up at around 3am, the rescue team picked back up at about 7am the next day, before the hiker eventually made it back to where they were staying at about 9.30am.

Apparently they’d gotten a bit lost around nightfall, and spent the night trying to make their way back to their car, instead ending up on a bunch of different trails that didn’t take them back to where they’d began.

When the missing hiker was asked why the rescue team’s repeated calls had rung out, they said they didn’t recognise the number so they simply just… did not pick up.

The Lake County Search and Rescue team stressed that if hikers aren’t back from their trek when they’re meant to be – especially headed into winter – to please pick up the phone from a repeated caller, because it’s probably a search team checking in.

“If you’re overdue according to your itinerary, and you start getting repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone,” the Colorado team wrote.

“It may be a SAR team trying to confirm you’re safe!”

Mate, I feel that. I barely ever answer unknown numbers on my phone, lest it be one of those fucking annoying robo-calls telling me there’s a warrant out for my arrest by the FBI (real) or that I owe the tax office a shitload of money (also, clearly, very real).