Scott Morrison Won’t Stop Making Jokes About His Secret Ministry Jobs & Good God Man, Shut Up

Former prime minister and Jack of all trades Scott Morrison can now add “class clown” to his growing list of employment titles after he was spotted cracking a joke about his secret ministry jobs on a Facebook post. Jesus wept.

Melbourne-based arborists Jefford Tree Services posted a meme about Morrison on Facebook, Photoshopping his smiling visage on the body of someone climbing up a tree.

“WHAT! LOOK WHO JOINED THE TEAM!” the post read.

“Scott Morrison (ScoMo) just added Lead Climbing Arborist to his portfolio and started working for us without telling anyone!

“Great to have you on board Scomo!”

It’s giving Betoota Advocate. Harmless, good-natured fun that does what it says on the tin. We cannot help but stan.

The man of the hour Scotty seemed to agree, doing the online equivalent of hanging by the water cooler and letting jokes rip like they’re going out of fashion.

“I’ll let you know if I need any work done. What time do you need me for my first shift?” he commented.

Look, I know what he was trying to do but it did not land in the slightest. People will write country music about how dogshit that gag was.

READ MORE Just 28 Memes About Scott Morrison And His 28 Secret Ministerial Positions

Why did Morrison say he would let Jefford Tree Services know if he needed any work done, when he is the employee in the meme? And then ask what time to rock up for his shift? Is he both the customer and the arborist?

Humour 101 is all about context and delivery and that teehee was lacking in both. The bloke would not last one day as a court jester; he would be thrown out of the royal palace, ridiculed and sodden after being pelted with rotten tomatoes.

Scott Morrison is now… cracking jokes about the secret ministry positions on Facebook pic.twitter.com/DA4IE999Nw — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) August 18, 2022

Morrison even posted a photo of himself Photoshopped onto the head of one of the guys from Sooshi Mango to Facebook, which is both my nightmare blunt rotation and most cursed OTP.

“It’s been fun joining in on all the memes. But there are so many now I can’t keep up,” the post read.

“As Aussies we can always have a chuckle at ourselves.have a good evening.”

Why did he randomly fang “have a good evening” in there? The first word is not even capitalised? Did someone take Scotty’s batteries out as he was typing and he malfunctioned?

“This was my own effort with the Sooshi Mango boys,” he continued.

“Glad to be also joining their team, along with all the other gigs you guys have given me today.”

Who is this for? Who is asking for a Scott Morrison and Sooshi Mango collab? For the love of God, can you stop pitching these ideas?

In the immortal words of Scotty: Isabella Corbett (IsCorb) is 🙁 feeling scared.