We have an early contender for schadenfreude-inducing event of the year, folks. World number one tennis player and noted antivaxxer Novak Djokovic has had his visa cancelled and been so-far denied entry into the country, prompting a tide of merry-making and memes.

The skinny is: the Australian Border Force wasn’t happy with the paperwork he had to enter the country unvaccinated, so they locked him in a room by himself while they decided to cancel his visa or not.

Spoilers: they cancelled it.

It’s important to note that our border policing regime is pretty fucked and the government wields its powers in a fucked manner.

But in this case an incredibly privileged man who by all accounts regularly engages in fucked behaviour is facing consequences for his actions (read: not getting vaccinated and white anting public health measures), so you’d be forgiven if you gave yourself leeway to enjoy his misfortune, at least just a little.

Now that we’ve got the housekeeping out of the way, let’s enjoy the memes.

This one captured the mood on Twitter this morning:

We got a few overseas memers chiming in, including an entire Irish airline:

Photoshopping tennis rivals as ABF staff was a popular bit:

Of course, the whole saga brought up memories of Johnny Depp‘s dogs Pistol and Boo and the “I stopped the boats” trophy Scott Morrison gave himself.

Because we couldn’t see what was going on in the Melbourne Airport, imaginations ran wild:

A few general bangers:

Some riffed on the burgeoning Australia-Serbia tensions.

And then there was this, which isn’t really a meme but is funny in a different way.

Now all that’s left is to see if Djokovic manages to launch a legal challenge before he’s kicked out, and if it’s successful.

There’s also probably time for old mate to head back to Serbia, re-do his visa and try his luck again, which sounds like a strong contender for longest round-trip to pick up something you forgot at home.