Novak Djokovic, the unvaccinated tennis star jostling with our Prime Minister for the title of Australia’s public enemy number one has broken his silence on his potential deportation.

The tennis world number one looks set to leave the land down under after a series of administrative double faults saw his visa cancelled by the Australian Border Force earlier in the week.

If you’ve ever wanted to take a look inside the mind of someone who arrived in Australia on a business class flight, only to probably be sent home on another business class flight – then you’ve come to the right place.

Around midnight last night, the tennis player uploaded a series of stories to his nearly 10 million followers on Instagram.

The message reads “Thank you to my family, Serbia and all good people across the world who are sending me support. Thanks to dear God for health” as per translations from News.com.

Fans sending support? Hmm. On a completely unrelated note, I’m just gonna leave this tweet from Titus O’Reily here…

Novak Djokovic supporters take to the streets of Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/7lAXrLaVsI — Titus O'Reily (@TitusOReily) January 5, 2022

In a second Insta story, Djokovic wrote the following in both Serbian and English.

“Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated”.

Since Djokovic’s dilemma made international headlines earlier in the week, Aussie border officials have begun investigating other tennis players who used the same medical exemption to gain access into the country.

According to News.com, Djokovic’s case is set to be heard in a Melbourne court this coming Monday and he will remain in immigration detention until then.

And yes, that’s the same immigration detention in which 45 people seeking asylum have spent nine years of their lives after being brought to Australia during the brief Medevac period nearly a decade ago.

Maybe there's a bigger problem here that's not Djokovic related. pic.twitter.com/NhSDb0tPMq — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) January 7, 2022

Whether the world number one is playing or not, the Australian Open will begin on January 17 until Jan 30.