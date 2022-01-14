In yet another U-Turn for the Australian government (honestly, someone get them a pair of driving gloves), Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has now used his personal power to cancel tennis player Novak Djokovic’s visa.

According to The Age, Djokovic’s lawyers are preparing to file an immediate injunction against the decision.

READ MORE It’s Pretty Fkd Up That Refugees Are Still Being Detained While Novak Djokovic Is Let Free

In a statement, Hawke said he’d used his personal power under the Migration Act to cancel Djokovic’s visa on “health and good order grounds” because it was “in the public interest to do so”.

“This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds,” he said.

“In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic.

“The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thank the officers of the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force who work every day to serve Australia’s interests in increasingly challenging operational environments.”

So, I think we can all agree that once again, this is an actual mess.

Hawke’s move comes after the original decision to cancel Djokovic’s visa was overturned in court.

As per The Age, if Novak Djokovic is unsuccessful in challenging this new decision in court, he’ll be deported immediately: like he was originally supposed to be when the whole sorry saga started.

And, if the visa cancellation is upheld, Djokovic will be banned from Australia for three years.

More to come.