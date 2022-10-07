JoJo Siwa has recounted her childhood gay awakening in a new TikTok and credited the two celebrities who largely contributed to her realising her sexuality — even if she didn’t quite understand it at first.

The popstar took to TikTok on Wednesday to share/sing (?) her story to the tune of MC Hammer‘s “Can’t Touch This” — more recently sampled in Nicki Minaj‘s “Super Freaky Girl”.

“One thing about me is that when I was 12, Demi Lovato came out with a song ‘Cool For The Summer’,” she said.

“I really, really liked it and listened to it all the time and I did not know what it meant back then but now that I’m much older I understand — I know what it means.”

I mean a track that has lyrics like “tell me what you want, what you like, it’s okay I’m a little curious too” and “got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite” was probably pretty cryptic for a pre-teen in 2015. Would have loved to have been there when the penny dropped for JoJo Siwa, though.

JoJo went on to credit dancer and Step Up actor Jenna Dewan for further helping her figure out her sexuality.

“Then a few years later Jenna Dewan went on Lip Sync Battle,” she said.

“She did a really great Magic Mike number. I pretty much watched it every day. Little me… well she didn’t know she was gay.”

Take a moment to familiarise yourself with Dewan’s performance. Again, surprised it took a while later before sweet young JoJo realised she was extremely not into cis-men.

It wasn’t until her first date with a man that everything really clicked for the 19-year-old.

“A couple of years later a man was my first date and he wanted to have sex with me,” she continued.

“And I didn’t want to. Never wanted to. Grossed out by the thought of it and immediately knew men are not my thing. Women are my gig. Gotta go.”

Fans flooded the comments with a mixture of responses. Some agreed that Dewan’s performance is one of the steamiest things done on that stage (alongside Tom Holland‘s “Umbrella” moment). Others were learning the true meaning of Demi Lovato’s smash hit for the first time.

“Jenna Dewan did that for everyone,” one fan commented.

“‘Cool For The Summer’ is the ‘I Kissed A Girl’ by Katy Perry for gen z,” another replied.

Now look at JoJo Siwa — living her absolute best life as an out and proud queer woman after her full gay awakening. You simply love to see it.