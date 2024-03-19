How To Pitch A Story To PEDESTRIAN.TV

So you’re a freelance writer with an absolute banger of a story that you reckon would be a great fit for PEDESTRIAN.TV but you have no idea how to go about it… Well, you’re in luck! Here’s our guide to pitching to PTV.

We’re always keen to platform a range of voices, so if you’re a freelance writer with a story that you think Aussies aged 18-24 would enjoy reading on our site, then this is the place for you!

Read on for our guide to getting your words on PEDESTRIAN.TV…

How to pitch to PEDESTRIAN.TV

Who are we?

PEDESTRIAN.TV is a youth-focused online news and entertainment publisher, AKA Australia’s House Of Pop Culture, AKA the Home of the Unhinged, AKA the Bedrock of Bedlam. Here, it’s everything spicy, all of the time. We tell the stories that need to be told in a language that our audience speaks. From hard news and breaking national and international events, through to entertainment, music, food, style, opinion, and beyond; if it’s hot and happening now, we know it back to front and we can’t wait to tell you about it.

What kind of stories are we after?

Here’s some ideas to get you started. However, if you have a shit hot idea that doesn’t fit into one of these categories, but you think it will resonate with young Australians, then pitch it anyway!

1. Personal essays with a point of difference:

What is a story that only you can tell? What is the story you wish you’d read when you were going through it?

Some of our favourite pieces:

(Please note: these stories can be published anonymously if the topic is super sensitive.)

2. Opinion-driven pieces on trending / relevant topics:

Do you have a timely hot take? Are you raging about something, or want to shout something else?

Some of our faves:

3. Investigations / reported features of interest to Australians aged 18-24:

Are you a journo with a story to tell? Are you sitting on an exclusive? Is it about a topic of interest to / that will impact Aussies aged 18 to 24?

Some examples:

Where to submit your pitch

Once your pitch is fully formed and ready to go, fill out this Google Form with all the deets!

Can’t bloody wait to hear from you!

What are we not looking for?

Glad you asked! In general, things we won’t publish include:

Stories too similar to what we’ve already published on site (a quick Google search is your best friend)

A rewrite of a story you’ve published for another publication (we also know how to Google)

Advertorial from brands disguised as opinion pieces. We’re straight up with our audience about what’s an ad and what isn’t, and we think you should be, too.

Please note that due to the high volume of pitches we receive, unfortunately we’re not able to respond to everyone. If we’re keen on the story, we’ll reach out via email. If not, we’ll keep you in mind for future consideration.