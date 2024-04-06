Aldi’s Middle Aisle Remains An Enigma As Redditor Finds Foldable Wheelchair For Sale

By

Lachlan Hodson

Published

How on earth does Aldi decide what gets put in its middle section of products? It’s one of those true mysteries of life that nobody has ever been able to crack, and as one Redditor showcased, only gets more confusing with every week a new range of items is placed there.

Aldi doesn’t play by the same rules as other supermarkets. Known for its quirks such as making the customer bag their groceries themselves, and stocking the most uncanny-valley alternative universe versions of name-brand products, Aldi is clearly just built different.

READ MORE
Will The Supermarket Price Inquiry Actually Mean Cheaper Veggies? We Asked An Expert

But no eccentricity is more iconic than the absolutely bonkers range of products Aldi stocks in its so-called “middle aisle”.

Ya know, the one that’s not partitioned with shelves, but with all the open crates you can look through?

Every Aldi has one, and it is always stocked with the most unexpected items you can imagine. I shit you not, last week I saw discount violins next to extendable hoses. Who is buying violins on their grocery shop???

And as Reddit user u/Gal_gadonutt pointed out in a series of photographs, there is no rhyme or reason to the madness. The Aussie Redditor showcased a variety of wild items that the discount supermarket has legitimately sold recently.

“Aldi middle aisle is always a wild ride,” they wrote.

Aldi middle aisle is always a wild ride
byu/Gal_gadonutt inaustralia

In the four photographs that were upvoted to the top of the r/Australia page, the user documented that they had seen Aldi sell the following:

  • A foldable wheelchair.
  • A bird-scaring owl statue.
  • A 75″ 4K ultra HD smart TV.
  • And a recliner armchair.

Truly the supermarket equivalent of Meryl Streep, because damn it really has the range to do anything. Coles and Woolworths, pick up your game guys.

READ MORE
Coles & Woolworths Might Be Forced To Break Up Their Duopoly If This New Senate Bill Passes

Other Redditors commented on the bewildering range of products, and how the discounted items seem to make you want things you didn’t know you needed.

“The only store you go to for milk and bread and instead come out with a two-man tent,” one person wrote.

Others also highlighted that the foldable wheelchair itself was quite a steal.

“That’s a bargain for a wheelchair with quick-release wheels,” someone commented.

“Those things are bloody expensive. If more people that need them, get them, all the better,” said another.

Aldi, I will never pretend to understand you. But as long as you keep selling me slightly altered versions of name-brand products that taste the same — if not better — then I’ll never question the method to your madness.

Stock that middle aisle with whatever you want. Just don’t price gouge and all of Australia will thank you.

The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans

It’s the most popular NBN speed in Australia for a reason. Here are the cheapest plans available.

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Tags:

, ,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Trending Now

MAFS' Jack & Tori Reveal Which Scene Was Scripted, Claims Producers Tried To Get Her To Leave

MAFS’ Jack & Tori Reveal Which Scene Was Scripted, Claims Producers Tried To Get Her To Leave

Entertainment
Smosh Fans Are Unsure To Believe If Shayne Topp & Courtney Miller Are Actually Married

Smosh Fans Are Unsure To Believe If Shayne Topp & Courtney Miller Are Actually Married

News
The Inspired Unemployed Cop Brutal Backlash After Pranking Feminist Event: 'Horrified & Traumatised'

The Inspired Unemployed Cop Brutal Backlash After Pranking Feminist Event: ‘Horrified & Traumatised’

News
Alone Australia Contestant Evacuated In Dramatic Scenes: ‘Thought I Was Going To Die’

Alone Australia Contestant Evacuated In Dramatic Scenes: ‘Thought I Was Going To Die’

Entertainment