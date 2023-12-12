Zara Have Released A Statement Denying Its Photoshoot Was Inspired By The Gaza Conflict

Designer fashion label Zara has responded to the claims online that it’s recent photoshoot was referencing the Israel/Hamas war currently occurring in Gaza. Zara now has absolutely denied these accusations, and went out of its way to provide a timeline that backed it up.

The controversial photoshoot shared earlier this week featured a model dressed in all black making various poses surrounded by destroyed boxes, walls, and paintings, as well as mannequins with missing limbs.

Some folks online drew comparisons with one photo in particular to footage from Gaza. In one of the pictures, a model was holding a mannequin covered in a white cloth. Some people believed that this referenced Palestinians mourning the dead while holding kafans — a white shroud that is wrapped around a deceased person before they’re buried.

Photo from Zara’s Atelier “The Jacket” collection shoot. Source: Zara.

Instead of immediately addressing the allegations that the campaign was inspired by Gaza, Zara quietly removed photos that featured the model holding the mannequin. However, the photos continued to circulate via activists who continued to call out the fashion label for the photo shoot.

Don’t tell me this is a coincidence @ZARA pic.twitter.com/RcSaHpSgSB — Abu Hafsah (@AbuHafsah1) December 10, 2023

In a post to its social media pages on Tuesday, Zara have finally clarified to its audience the timeline of the shoot, and apologised for any unintended hurt it caused.

In the statement the fast fashion brand clarified they had heard the comments, and wanted to give followers a timeline to prove its innocence.

Zara highlighted that the campaign “was conceived in July and photographed in September,” a month before the October 7 attacks on Gaza.

Zara then stated that the images were “created with the sole purpose of showcasing craft-made garments in an artistic context,” and had no further intent.

Finally, the label acknowledged customers’ feelings, and said it “regrets that misunderstanding,” while reaffirming its “deep respect towards everyone.”

Comments on the post have continued to criticise the company for releasing the photoshoot anyway, pointing out that “regardless of when it was conceived, you [Zara] had control on when it was released.”

Some commenters called for Zara to make a donation out of respect, while others continued the calls for a boycott of the brand.