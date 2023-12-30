YouTuber Behind ‘Feminism Debunked’ Ordered To Appear In Court Over Bruce Lehrmann Trial Footage

The YouTuber behind the channel ‘Feminism Debunked’ has been ordered to appear in court next February for broadcasting footage from Bruce Lehrmann’s defamation trial against Network 10.

According to orders from Justice Michael Lee, footage from the month-long trial appeared in nine videos that were posted to Feminism Debunked.

The Lehrmann V Network 10 defamation case was heard in the Federal Court and live-streamed online, however Lee stated that this was only for the public to “observe and listen” and not to republish.

If an individual republishes any footage from the hearings it could result in them being charged with contempt of court — the interference in or undermining of a court’s process.

The publisher in question has been revealed as Glenn Logan, whose channel has posted 1.6K videos and has 3.75K followers at the time of writing.

He has been ordered to explain to Justice Lee why charges of contempt should not be made against them.

The content Logan uploads to Feminism Debunked features him providing his own explanations on topics such as why feminists, social justice warriors, and “woke” individuals are all flawed.

Finally, a male with the guts to anonymously mansplain why feminism is bad from behind a tinny microphone, for several hundred views each video! What the people of YouTube really need!

Logan has posted dozens of hours of videos specifically focused on Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame.

Of the nine videos which featured the prohibited footage, seven have been made private and two remain visible to the public.

Logan’s plea will be heard by Justice Lee on February 13 2024.

Logan has not yet been charged with contempt of court.