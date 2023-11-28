Bruce Lehrmann Scored Free Rent For A Year From The Seven Network For His Spotlight Interviews

In another wild update from Bruce Lehrmann’s defamation case about Network 10 and journalist Lisa Wilkinson, it has emerged that Lehrmann’s rent is being paid for by the Seven Network.

On Tuesday afternoon while in the Federal Court, Lehrmann admitted that he was recieving 12 months of free accomdation paid for by the Seven Network as a compensation for his exclusive interviews on Seven’s program Spotlight earlier this year.

Lehrmann first appeared on Spotlight in June of 2023 and again in August, with the Seven Network reporting that it “made no payment to Bruce Lehrmann for the interview” aside from assisting “with accommodation as part of the filming of the report”.

During cross-examination, Wilkinson’s barrister Sue Chrysanthou SC questioned Lehrmann on exactly what he received in exchange for the “bombshell” — as described by Seven — interviews.

“Was it part of that agreement that you were paid for 12 months accommodation by Channel Seven?” asked Chrysanthou.

“Yes, that’s what I get,” answered Lehrmann, who initiated this trial.

Chrysanthou then followed up the line of questioning to confirm the dates of the agreement: “That occurred from June 2023 and paid until June 2024?”

“Umm, well, yes. For filming in those places,” Lehrmann confirmed.

He said he could not confirm the cost of the accomodation given to him, as it was managed by the network.

This was the fourth day of Lehrmann’s defamation case against Network Ten, which he launched on the grounds that he believed The Project’s coverage of Brittany Higgins’ allegations he sexually assaulted her damaged his reputation. Lehrmann denies Higgins’ allegations to this day.

This is the second major defamation case this year where the Seven Network has been referred to, with the first being Ben Roberts-Smith’s case against Nine Entertainment which ended unsuccessfully in April.