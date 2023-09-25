56 Y.O Woman Charged After Allegedly Assaulting NT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles With A Crepe

A woman has been charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly pied NT Chief Minister, Natasha Fyles with a cream-covered crepe.

A video shared to the Nine News X account (formerly Twitter) showed the woman rushing up to Fyles as she exited a bank. The footage then shows the woman pushing what was apparently a cream-covered crepe into the chief ministers face.

The alleged attack occurred at the Nightcliff Markets on Sunday morning at around 11:40am with the NT police confirming the charge on Monday morning.

As per the ABC, Darwin Lord Mayor Kon Vatskalis was also at the market with Ms Fyles, but said he had to leave before the alleged assault occurred.

“I just saw the very confronting video and I think this is disgusting,” Mr Vatskalis told the publication.

“I have never seen anything like that in Darwin in the 30 years I’ve been here.”

Fyles is a member for the Nightcliff area and the markets are right by her electorate office — which is normally open on Sundays for community engagement.

The Daily Mail reported that Ross Dudgeon, the manager of the markets condemned the alleged assault.

“The chief minister’s pretty upset,” he said.

“It’s always been a relaxed community market. There’s a difference between protesting peacefully and being obnoxious and violent. That’s just not on.

“Natasha is always here every Sunday, grabs a smoothie and she should never be exposed to that sort of aggression and violence.”

As per The Daily Mail, local realestate agent Suzi Milgate has been charged with the alleged attack.

The 56-year-old is due to appear in court on October 10.