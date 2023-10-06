‘Why Are You Bitching?’: Whoopi Goldberg Has Slammed Rachel Bilson’s Borked Take On Dating

Rachel Bilson has been critiqued by Whoopi Goldberg after sharing a dating hot take about her preferences regarding a potential boyfriend’s number of sexual partners.

The takedown happened after The O.C star shared in an ep of her podcast, Broad Ideas, that she would find it “a little weird” if a potential boyfriend didn’t have much experience in the bedroom. Whoopi Goldberg hit back at the claims on The View yesterday.

“I’m sorry, I think it’s very odd that you’re concerned that he’s had sexual partners — any sexual partners. Why is it your business?” the Sister Act star said during the Hot Topics segment about Bilson’s comments.

Bilson was reflecting on her dating history on the pod when one of her co-hosts asked how she felt about her partner’s previous sexual experiences.

“If it’s really low, at this day and age, you’d be like, ‘It’s a little weird,’” Bilson said.

“This is going to sound so judgmental, but if a dude’s, like, in his 40s and he’s, like, slept with, like, four women. But it all depends. Maybe he’s been in, like, decade[-long] relationships.”

Bilson did eventually back track on her comments during the ep, saying it wasn’t “fair” for her to make that kind of call and that a “person is a person.” Yeah, it was a pretty shitty take TBH.

These comments sparked Goldberg to clap back at the comments on The View saying:

“Listen, men, traditionally, were taught to have many sexually partners. That’s how it was. Men could go and do whatever they wanted to do, and women were not supposed to.

“Now that has been shifting, and young women have been bitching about, you know, ‘Why are you telling me what I should be [doing?]’ Now, it’s happening, and you’re mad. I don’t understand.”

Goldberg continued on posing the question: “If he’s happy with you and you’re having a good time, why are you bitching?”

Co-host Joy Behar also gave her two cents on the issue and said she would prefer one good bloke over bunch of them.

“If just one out of the four could locate my G-spot, I’m all in,” Behar said.

“I don’t need thousands of them. Get me one good one. Right, ladies?”

Bilson has spoken out on Goldberg’s clapback and reiterated that she retracted her comments and she maintained she doesn’t really feel that way in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I want to say that I’ve been a fan of Whoopi’s for a very long time, so when I saw the tagline that she criticised something I said, I of course was concerned,” Bilson told the publication.

“It was a flippant comment that I was just talking with friends, and then I retracted it, because even talking about it now, I’m like, I don’t actually believe that,” she said.

“That’s why I think it’s important to stand up for it and clarify.”

When will celebs learn that any cooked comments they make on their podcasts are permanent? Just take it out in post next time pls.