Former Opposition Leader Bill Shorten officially introduced the word “simp” into the Australian political discourse on ABC’s Insiders on Sunday morning, promptly sending the internet into a meltdown. So what exactly *is* a simp? And how do you know if you are, in fact, simping?

According to dictionary.com, a “simp” [ simp ] is “a slang insult for men who are seen as too attentive and submissive to women, especially out of a failed hope of winning some entitled sexual attention or activity from them.”

Meanwhile, Urban Dictionary defines it as “someone who does way too much for a person they like,” “a man who puts the hoes before the bros” and “Suckas Idolizing Mediocre Pussy”, among other definitions.

Basically, it’s an insult that shows Bill Shorten is still up with what the ~kids~ are saying.

The term has grown in popularity in the last year or so, with phrases like “Simp Nation”, “CEO of simping”, and my personal favourite “simp city, bitch” all being thrown around like hotcakes in the absolute shit show of a year that has been 2020 so far.

We’ve heard the term on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and wherever the ~youth~ is congregating right now. But where we truly didn’t expect to hear it was coming out of Bill Shorten’s mouth, directed at Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“Mr Morrison needs to make sure he doesn’t look he’s just just a simp to Donald Trump on this very important issue,” he said on Sunday.

.@billshortenmp on the Afghan soldier who murdered three Australian soldiers in 2012 set to be released in a prisoner swap. "Mr Morrison needs to make sure he doesn't look he's just just a simp to Donald Trump on this very important issue." #insiders #auspol pic.twitter.com/PZ29L24FZi — Insiders ABC (@InsidersABC) August 15, 2020

Obviously, there’s a chance that Shorten was using the term as a slang term for “simpleton” or “a person lacking in common sense.” However, this isn’t likely considering how he later explained the term.

When host David Speers asked him to clarify the meaning of the term on national television, he simply replied: “ahh, soft.”

Scott Morrison, if you’re reading this, don’t be a Trump simp, bro.

Naturally, Twitter users lost their minds over this historic event, with many of which pointing out it was definitely *not* on their 2020 bingo card.

Bill Shorten called Scomo a Simp. This was not on my 2020 bingo card at ALL — tzszskyla | PRETTY AND CUTE CLUB!! (@qhvstly) August 16, 2020

not to fall for the australian version of the dnc but bill shorten calling scott morrison a simp is REALLY really funny — Milis Gear Solid 3: Gordo Eater (@milisdaio) August 16, 2020

LMAO BILL SHORTEN CALLED SCOTT MORRISON A SIMP WHAT THE FUCK IS AUSTRALIAN POLITICS — Vince (@VirtuousVinnie) August 16, 2020

BILL SHORTEN CALLING OUR PRIME MINISTER A ‘SIMP FOR TRUMP’ ON NATIONAL TELEVISION I CANTTTTTT WHAT IS AUSPOL — amelie (@likechildhood) August 16, 2020

So there you have it, it looks like Bill Shorten has made history as the first Australian politician to use the word “simp”, or at least to use it on national television.

With the power given to me by myself as the arvo/nights writer of this here publication, I hereby declare today National Simping Day. Take the day off, have a beer and simp your heart out.