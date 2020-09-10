THIS IS A PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Dr. Phil would like you all to stop commenting “daddy” on his TikToks because he is, in fact, not your daddy.

Daddy I mean, Dr Phil took to TikTok on Friday morning to politely ask his 4.2 million followers to “stop calling me ‘daddy’.”

“I ain’t ya daddy,” he captioned the video.

“You *have* to stop commenting ‘daddy’ on all of my posts. I ain’t ya daddy,” he said in the clip.

“I hate to break it to ya, but I ain’t ya daddy and your real daddy is probably getting his feelings hurt. I appreciate the support, it’s a little weird but I do appreciate the support.”

As you’d expect, the post has already amassed over 3.2 million views in less than six hours, with over 300,000 fans flocking to the comments to call him… daddy.

For all of you playing at home, Dr Phil is an absolute king on the ‘Tok, posting the quality content we truly need in 2020, including this video of him asking what a ‘simp’ is.

Lucky for Dr Phil, I’ve already done the lord’s work and explained what a simp is so you don’t have to have *that* conversation with your parents.

If you’re not already following our daddy Dr Phil, do yourself a favour and smash that follow button. I promise you, you won’t regret it.