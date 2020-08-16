We’ve finally reached that stage of the discourse. Former Prime Minister Bill Shorten dropped the the word “simp” in reference to current Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the ABC this morning, and Australia will never be the same.

To be clear, he didn’t actually call Morrison a simp (yet), but he did say Morrison risks looking like one depending on how he handles the the diplomatic situation in Afghanistan.

“Well fundamentally, if I can put it in very plain English: Mr Morrison needs to make sure he doesn’t look he’s just just a simp to Donald Trump on this very important issue,” he said on Insiders.

“Just explain ‘simp’,” host David Speers replied, on behalf of most of the country.

Instead of bring up the drama surrounding the word’s meaning, Shorten simply (no pun intended, heh) replied: “Ah, soft.”

.@billshortenmp on the Afghan soldier who murdered three Australian soldiers in 2012 set to be released in a prisoner swap. "Mr Morrison needs to make sure he doesn't look he's just just a simp to Donald Trump on this very important issue." #insiders #auspol pic.twitter.com/PZ29L24FZi — Insiders ABC (@InsidersABC) August 15, 2020

It’s a classic Shorten Zinger with a bit of “how do you do, fellow kids?” energy on the side.

Shorten may well be the first pollie in the country to use the word publicly, and possibly one of the first in the whole world, too.

Whether that’s something to be proud of or not is up for debate. What’s clear is that whichever young staffer sat him down to explain the word has succeed in grabbing national attention.

Just take a look at how twitter reacted minutes after it went to air.

A classic Bill Shorten Zinger™, my god https://t.co/IRubpOeoSq — creamy (@courtwhip) August 16, 2020

2020: Bill Shorten calls Morrison a simp on #insiders — Sally Rugg (@sallyrugg) August 15, 2020

iconic moment in auspol history pic.twitter.com/Ovl2XYS8tl — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) August 15, 2020

SHORTEN: And Mr Morrison's response shows that he's actually a WAP

SPEERS: Explain WAP?

SHORTEN: Well, it's a Wet Arse Pussy, David. — Vice President Camala Wilson (@cameronwilson) August 15, 2020

Now let’s see how long it takes Shorten to use the word in parliament and get it permanently recorded in the Hansard.

Onwards and upwards, hey.