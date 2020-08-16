We’ve finally reached that stage of the discourse. Former Prime Minister Bill Shorten dropped the the word “simp” in reference to current Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the ABC this morning, and Australia will never be the same.

To be clear, he didn’t actually call Morrison a simp (yet), but he did say Morrison risks looking like one depending on how he handles the the diplomatic situation in Afghanistan.

“Well fundamentally, if I can put it in very plain English: Mr Morrison needs to make sure he doesn’t look he’s just just a simp to Donald Trump on this very important issue,” he said on Insiders.

“Just explain ‘simp’,” host David Speers replied, on behalf of most of the country.

Instead of bring up the drama surrounding the word’s meaning, Shorten simply (no pun intended, heh) replied: “Ah, soft.”

It’s a classic Shorten Zinger with a bit of “how do you do, fellow kids?” energy on the side.

Shorten may well be the first pollie in the country to use the word publicly, and possibly one of the first in the whole world, too.

Whether that’s something to be proud of or not is up for debate. What’s clear is that whichever young staffer sat him down to explain the word has succeed in grabbing national attention.

Just take a look at how twitter reacted minutes after it went to air.

Now let’s see how long it takes Shorten to use the word in parliament and get it permanently recorded in the Hansard.

Onwards and upwards, hey.

