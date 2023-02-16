Time to put your heads down and your asses up Australia, ‘cos we’re all about to involuntarily try perineum sunning as a heatwave that’ll hit 50C in some areas approaches. Just gonna say it, I already miss La Niña and her wet weather. I don’t care how hot her brother is.

According to the Banshees of Meteorology (BoM), a scorching wave of fire and brimstone will be heading to Australia’s eastern states and territories from the west. WA and the NT are no strangers to playing in the fire, but did they really have to go and give us easterners a turn too?

BoM defines a heatwave as a series of at least three days where the minimum and maximum temperatures reach “unusually hot” levels. Keen to get my Natasha Bedingfield on and feel the rain flames on my skin.

Low to Severe intensity heatwave conditions continue over inland WA. A Heatwave Warning is current. Heatwave conditions will be moving into parts of SE Aus from Thurs.



— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) February 15, 2023

“For Melbourne and also Penrith, it’s likely to be the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this summer as this heat slides on through,” said Sky News Weather Meteorologist Rob Sharpe.

“I actually think we’re going to be hitting the high thirties in Melbourne which is well above the Bureau’s forecast.”

WA, NSW, Qld and Vic are expected to reach well over 40C from Thursday to Monday, while some regions such as the Pilbara in WA will crack the 50s.

As long as Miss Pilbara keeps that scorching heat to herself, I’ll be happy.

Tasmania and the ACT may feel a little bit of the heatwave as they crack the low 30s, while South Australia is expected to reach the high 30s.

The ever-sunny BrisVegas on the other hand is actually outside of the heatwave’s zone of wrath and will enjoy some blissful summer days.

The NT (specifically Darwin) is expected to get some thunderstorms brewing overhead, which should bring a bit of comfort from the high 30s to mid-40s.

Sydney is also forecast to get a bit of drizzle going, which should help us disguise our sweaty bodies as being rain-soaked instead.

— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) February 16, 2023

Stay safe out there folks and make sure you wear sunscreen for your trips from the bed to the kitchen. Lord knows our houses are basically ovens these days.