Victoria’s state of emergency will be extended by another 12 months, bringing the total time up to 18 months, Premier Dan Andrews confirmed today.

The current state of emergency – which gives the Chief Health Officer broad powers to act in response to a public health crisis, including limiting when Victorians can leave their home – was due to expire on September 13.

However, Andrews said the emergency will be extended for a maximum of 12 more months, under legislation changes that will be introduced in September. The Public Health and Wellbeing Act currently contains a six-month limit for a state of emergency declaration.

New legislation will make sure tough public health directions can still be enforced well after the State of Emergency ends. @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/ZajULUDh1C — Reid Butler (@reid_butler9) August 24, 2020

“That is the legal instrument that allows rules about facemasks, about COVID safe work plans in workplaces large and small, that is the legal instrument that sits behind density limits in pubs and cafes and restaurants,” Andrews said.

“So, we simply can’t have those important rules and the legal framework that sits behind them, we cannot have that end on the 13 September, because this will not have ended by the 13th of next month.

“So that means it will be a total of 18 months. The six months we have already been through plus a further 12 months.”

More to come.